The first patient is a man in his 50s who returned to Tulsa on Feb. 23 from a trip to Italy. He was asymptomatic until Feb. 29, health officials said, and that man’s family was voluntarily isolating at home with him.
Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman Jamie Dukes said the agency wouldn’t provide detailed information about people under investigation due to patient privacy.
Meanwhile, with the work week getting underway Monday, area public facilities and other potentially affected entities were taking basic precautions, officials said, and would continue to monitor the situation.
That includes the state high school basketball tournaments, which will be held as scheduled in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Joe Kralicek, director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said the organization has activated its emergency operations center to Level 3, “the same level of readiness that we use for storm nights. We are just coming in and monitoring or communicating with our partners, just letting them know that there are plans in place and (to be) ready to enact them.”
Officials are not meeting daily to discuss COVID-19, Kralicek said, but a “virtual joint-information center” has been put in place that allows city, county and utility company officials to communicate and share information.
TAEMA’s goal is to help ensure there are no interruptions in critical services such as water and electricity should the situation get worse, Kralicek said.
The agency is also assisting first responders to make sure they are prepared.
“There are going to be individuals that are going to be right on the front lines who run the greatest risk of exposure,” he said. “We want to make sure that they have their training in place and that they are personally protected and ready to go.”
The Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association announced plans to go ahead with its state high school basketball tournaments, starting Thursday in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
In a statement on its website, the OSSAA is urging players, coaches, officials, workers and spectators to practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly and frequently; coughing and sneezing into facial tissue and immediately disposing of it.
Oral Roberts University officials will have “state-of-the-art hand sanitizer” at every entrance of the Mabee Center on Thursday when the 6A girls tournament opens there, OSSAA Associate Director Mike Whaley told coaches Sunday in a pretournament meeting at the Mabee Center.
Whaley said the situation had not reached a stage where the tournaments were in danger of being canceled or postponed at this time.
Also taking the situation seriously are facilities that care for some the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Steve Buck, president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma, which advocates for the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, said he met with state Commissioner of Health Gary Cox on Monday partly to discuss the virus.
CPO represents some 18,000 residents and 19,000 health care professionals, he said, “and we are doing everything in our power to keep those individuals safe and healthy. We take the threat of COVID-19 especially seriously, as our population of elderly Oklahomans is particularly vulnerable to the disease.”
Buck said CPO is keeping tabs on the latest information and has passed on several “best practices” to its members.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools and other local districts say they, too, are continuing to monitor the situation and are in contact with local health officials to stay updated on the status and spread of the infection. Schools are being regularly disinfected, while students have been encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid those with cold and flu-like symptoms.
Many districts have discussed possibilities for having students work from home in the event of a local outbreak forcing schools to close for an extended period of time.
The area’s tribal casinos have also not been idle.
Osage Casinos officials, following CDC guidelines for public spaces, announced Monday that they have begun hourly sanitation efforts on each gaming floor to clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Osage Casinos CEO Bryon Bighorse said although the Tulsa area currently is at low risk for the virus, “we want to be sure we have a plan in place, and we want to take every measure to ensure we do not spread any illnesses to our staff or patrons.”
Additionally, the casino is making hand sanitizer available for guests and employees and asking employees who show any symptoms of illness to stay home.
Similarly, in “an abundance of caution,” all Cherokee Nation Business properties, including casinos, have implemented “increased hygiene routines, monitoring and operational protocols,” said Brandon Scott, CNB director of communications.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has launched a task force to ensure best practices are being deployed across all its business lines. At Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, employees are being educated on COVID-19 and its symptoms, and the frequency and scope of cleaning procedures have been expanded, CEO Pat Crofts said. Hand sanitizer dispensing stations are also being placed in high-traffic areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings and hotel lobbies.
Tulsa World reporters Harrison Grimwood, Kevin Canfield and Tim Stanley contributed to this story.
