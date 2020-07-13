After having suspended efforts April 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will resume test excavations at a site potentially holding victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Monday.
Examination in Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., stopped because travel restrictions made it difficult for teams from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey at the University of Oklahoma, which includes scientists from out of state, to make the trip to Tulsa.
The renewed work is expected to take three to six days, according to a news release from the city of Tulsa. The cemetery will be closed to the public during the excavation.
Crews will work from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the heat. Monday reportedly will begin with site preparation and an initial dig. There will be daily media briefings at noon for updates on the excavation’s progress.
The city will also host a live video feed when researchers are on site, but warned the feed could be turned off either from reception issues or if human remains are being removed.
The test excavations will help scientists determine if human remains are in the area and what the nature of those remains are.
The massacre, which occurred May 31-June 1, 1921, left what had been one of the most prosperous Black business and residential districts in America on Greenwood Avenue destroyed. Although dozens of deaths were confirmed in the carnage, it’s widely estimated hundreds were killed.
Subsurface scans in the fall led to December’s revelation of a “25-by-30-foot pit” in Oaklawn Cemetery, along with another site believed to be the burial site of the “original 18” — 18 Black male massacre victims identified in funeral home records and newspaper reports as having been buried in Oaklawn.
Similar investigations are also planned at two other Tulsa locations. Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, at 4300 E. 91st St., was formerly known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery, and was identified through oral tradition as having some unmarked burial sites of African Americans who died in or as a result of the massacre.
Another location, known as The Canes along the Arkansas River near the 11th Street Bridge, is also known as a potential burial site.
