Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said enhanced COVID-19 testing and continued contact tracing for those who have the virus are "two of the main keys" officials are looking at when determining when and how to re-open the state.

"Last Friday, we were in Tulsa and heard that some of the Tulsans could not get tested or were having a hard time getting COVID tested," Stitt said in a news conference Friday. In apparent response to those concerns, Stitt said he would open up two mobile testing sites at the OSU Center for Health Sciences and OU-Tulsa.

In doing so, Stitt said the state has the capacity to test anyone displaying symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive result. Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge also said more precise testing will help health officials learn more about where the virus has reached, while conversations with active patients about the contacts they've had before becoming ill can yield information about how it has spread.

But Bruce Dart, the executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said the agency has 700 specimen collection kits available and warned that is not enough to provide tests to anyone beyond those categories.

"We're not anywhere near ready to test people who aren't sick," Dart said Friday afternoon, adding that it therefore remains important to practice social distancing. "We have limited supplies and we want to make sure that we're testing those people who need it most. Eventually we do hope to open it up and do a broader testing."

In Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum repeatedly said models for the area showed the city would likely see its peak rate of contagion this week. If that holds true, Bynum said that will be reflected in results from tests conducted next week, as it typically takes several days for people to report symptoms of COVID-19.

Stitt, though, struck an optimistic tone during his press conference about statistics in Oklahoma, saying "our cases are trending down and our curve is flattening." Tulsa County has had 390 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and has seen 22 deaths, while the state has reported more than 2,400 positive tests. Tulsans remain under a shelter-in-place order until at least April 30.

"The president said yesterday that this strategy (of testing and contact tracing) is based on hard verifiable data," Stitt said. "We have been making decisions in Oklahoma based on scientific data and what we're seeing on the ground here, not what we're seeing in other cities and on the news."

Stitt on Friday also announced the state has worked with Norman-based Immuno-Mycologics Inc., also known as IMMY labs, to provide access to COVID-19 antibody testing, which can lead to the quicker discovery of possible convalescent plasma donors.

Curtis Barone, who had Tulsa County's first positive case of COVID-19, donated convalescent plasma on Sunday to a woman hospitalized at Ascension St. John in Tulsa. Staff there reported the woman's health significantly improved after receiving the plasma. The Oklahoma Blood Institute has called for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma to those in the hospital.

OSU Center for Health Sciences President Dr. Kayse Shrum cautioned that antibody tests are not a diagnostic tool for the virus, but she said the results can give a better look at the prevalence of infection within populations. Shrum said the state health department worked with IMMY and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on completing antibody tests of 1,000 samples randomly collected from people in 17 Oklahoma counties between April 2-9. The samples were not limited to those who had the virus.

She added that OSU also has the capability to conduct antibody tests.

"The presence of antibodies of COVID-19 was 1.4 percent, which would suggest that during that time period there was not a widespread infection of COVID-19 in Oklahoma," Shrum said of the results. "That means we're doing a good job with our social distancing."

Dart said THD is "excitedly waiting" for OSU to release more information soon about how to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies. He said expanding testing access, both for nose swabs and the presence of antibodies, will "really let us know where our community stands in the terms of the development of herd immunity."

