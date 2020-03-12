A Texas man was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Sapulpa on Thursday.
Gregory Barnhart, 52, of Poteet, Texas, died as a result of injuries in the crash.
Barnhart was eastbound on 61st Street near 103rd West Avenue when he laid over his 2013 Harley Davidson in a curve, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers believe unsafe speed contributed to the crash, according to the release. Barnhart was reportedly not wearing a helmet.