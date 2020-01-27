Eva Unterman, one of Tulsa’s most prominent Holocaust survivors, looks at the Sherwin Miller Jewish Art Museum’s current Holocaust exhibit. The museum is currently working on a new permanent Holocaust exhibit that will open later this year, providing visitors with a “full impact” experience, organizers say. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The railway tracks from where hundreds of thousands of people were directed to the gas chambers to be murdered, inside the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau or Auschwitz II, in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. On January 27, 2020 _ 75 years after its liberation _ hundreds of survivors from across the world will come back to visit Auschwitz for the official anniversary commemorations. In advance of that, Associated Press photographer Markus Schreiber visited the site. Using a panoramic camera with analog film, he documented the remains of the camp in a series of haunting black and white photos. Markus Schreiber/AP
An observation tower stands inside the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau or Auschwitz II in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland. Auschwitz was the largest of the Germans’ extermination and death camps and has become a symbol for the terror of the Holocaust. In advance of that, Associated Press photographer Markus Schreiber visited the site. Using a panoramic camera with analog film, he documented the remains of the camp in a series of haunting black and white photos. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The remains of the brick and stone chimneys of prisoner barracks can be seen inside the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau or Auschwitz II in Oswiecim, Poland.
The faces staring back at the camera are largely blank.
But for Eva Unterman at least, it’s not hard to guess what they might be thinking or feeling.
“They have no clue where they are going,” said the Tulsa resident, who at 11 years old found herself in the exact situation in the photo, which shows a group of women and children in front of a rail car.
“They have been told they are being ‘relocated,’ ” Unterman said. “That was the word that was used. Other than that they don’t know anything.”
“Certainly,” she added, “they have not heard the word ‘Auschwitz.’ ”
On display at Tulsa’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, the black-and-white image is one of several taken from what’s known as the “Auschwitz Album,” which contains the only surviving visual evidence of the processing of new arrivals at Auschwitz concentration camp.
With the 75th anniversary Monday of the liberation of Auschwitz — the largest and most notorious of all Nazi Germany’s camps during World War II — international attention will again focus on the story of what happened there.
Effectively a killing factory for the extermination of Jews and other groups singled out by the regime, from the time it opened to when the Russians shut it down, it claimed more than 1.1 million innocent lives.
While the world pauses this week to remember that loss, in Tulsa the story is also being kept alive.
The museum itself is at work on a new permanent Holocaust exhibit that will open later this year.
Then there are the Tulsans, like Unterman, for whom the name Auschwitz is personal.
Whether from direct memories or second-hand through family stories, each in their own way is making sure it’s not forgotten.
Life or death
Unterman has trouble calculating the hours and days.
“Time meant nothing during the war years,” she explained.
But otherwise the 87-year-old’s memory of life then is clear.
For example, her dad lifting her up into the deportation train car — she remembers that. The doors shutting behind them with a metal clang. The steam whistle blowing. Bodies crammed in so tightly as the train began to roll. The praying, the crying.
Those sights and sounds stuck with Unterman, and are as real today as they were then.
Again, though, time is a problem. How long until they reached their destination? She has no idea.
But the doors opening again at last — Unterman can still see that.
She can feel her mother’s tight grip on her hand.
The reddish skies outside. And that “awful smell that hung in the air.”
No matter what, there’s no forgetting that.
“I had no clue what it was,” she said of the odor, which she would learn only later was from the bodies burning in the crematoriums.
Unterman’s arrival at Auschwitz, near Krakow in German-occupied Poland, was similar to that of other survivors who lived to tell about it.
Immediately, her family and the other newcomers were “processed.”
First, the men were separated from the women. From there, the dividing up continued, based on whether or not they were deemed fit for labor.
Unterman had no way of knowing it then, but this cut was the one you wanted to make.
It meant either life or death.
Thankfully for Unterman, she was among the lucky.
Together with her mother, she would soon be sent on, eventually assigned to slave labor at a munitions factory in Germany.
She wouldn’t see her father again until after liberation in 1945. Thankfully, he, too, survived Auschwitz, and the trio would be reunited.
Names in the book
Like Unterman and her parents, Alice Blue’s parents also survived deportation to Auschwitz.
But there were other family members deported whose fate was unknown. And the mystery wouldn’t be cleared up until 2016.
“It was a surprise,” said Blue, of looking through the Book of Names at the Auschwitz memorial and seeing two names she knew well.
She had never known her grandparents, she said, but learning they died there, she felt a renewed connection to them.
The family had never known for sure they were taken to Auschwitz. They had been deported before Blue’s mother, and she never saw them again.
Regardless, the family always knew the chances were “slim to none” that they survived, she said.
Out of sensitivity to her parents, Blue, chairwoman of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa’s Council for Holocaust Education, waited until after their deaths to make that trip to Poland.
Her mother in particular “wasn’t interested in revisiting that terrible chapter,” Blue said. She was the only survivor in her family, and “had never been able to talk about it.”
Blue said it was a “touching” experience to find her grandparents’ names — “to know absolutely that they died there, and then being able to bring that home to my family.”
Jim Jakubovitz’s late father, Tulsan Andre Jakubovitz, also survived the camp.
But his parents and sister did not, and when he talked about it, he was always selective about any memories he shared.
A few years ago, in telling his story to the Shoah Foundation, “the interviewers wanted to hear about the atrocities, but he wouldn’t go there,” Jim Jakubovitz said. “He was like ‘yes, it happened, but we won’t talk about that.’ ”
It was a reflection, he added, of how his father chose to live his life.
“He was an extremely positive person,” said Jakubovitz, who is CEO of Zarrow Pointe, formerly the Tulsa Jewish Retirement Center.
“He considered himself fortunate and was just so thankful to be alive. It made him a very patriotic American. He really believed this was the land of milk and honey.”
‘The full impact’
For years following the war, Unterman didn’t bring up her experience in the camps.
“Nobody talked about it and no one was asking,” she said.
That would change.
And once Unterman started talking, she would keep on talking.
Today, she is joined by many others locally who are passionate about the subject of Holocaust education.
The Sherwin Miller Museum, for one, is planning a permanent Holocaust exhibit that promises to help educate Tulsans for years to come.
Set to open this fall, the exhibit, which will occupy parts of two floors, will provide an immersive experience for visitors, said Charles Taylor, director of exhibits.
“From the time they walk in the door, they’re going to get the full impact. That’s the idea. They will see what Jewish life was like before World War II, and then see what hatred and bigotry can do to a people,” Taylor said.
Photos, documents and touchscreen televisions will help tell the story, detailing the deportations and camps.
Art will also have a role. A large glass sculpture fronting a mural of a burned-out synagogue, for example, will try to convey the horrors of Kristallnacht.
The exhibit will conclude its story with the liberation of the camps and establishment of the nation of Israel.
“By having it end there,” Taylor said, “we want to leave people with a ray of hope, and a sense of reverence for the memorial of all these people that were murdered.”
The exhibit will also reference Tulsa’s own race massacre of 1921, encouraging visitors to make the connection — that while the times and places may differ, hate and bigotry are still to blame.
For the children
Unterman, like other survivors, will never be completely free from the trauma.
But at least one nagging question about Auschwitz has been put to rest.
For decades, it haunted her: Why had she survived, when so many of the children were killed?
She even felt guilty.
Then, researching her past during a trip to Germany in the early 2000s, Unterman was given documents that revealed the truth.
Before they were deported, her father, through connections of his own, had the family’s names put on a list assigned to that munitions factory.
“That’s why we were not taken away and murdered in Auschwitz,” she said. “I get chills now thinking about it.”
Unterman also can’t forget how fortunate she was in being able to stay with her mother.
It was rare for a family to remain intact. And when loved ones were separated, often they were seeing each other for the last time.
To this day, Unterman can’t help getting emotional, she said, “when I see a child separated from a parent.”
Ultimately, that’s why she’s still at it, telling her story and answering questions.
“I do this in memory of all the children who did not survive,” she said.
