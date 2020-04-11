Former Tulsa County Commissioner Lew Harris was rarely the first in the room to talk.
But those who remember Harris’ 28 years of service know when he did use his articulate, deep, radio-like voice, everyone listened.
Harris, 89, died April 5 at the Claremore Veterans Center. Services are pending with Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso.
Born in a dirt-floor tent in Caddo County to a poor farming family in the Dust Bowl, Harris served in the Navy and again with the Air Force in the Korean War.
From his first day as District No. 1 Commissioner atop a flat-bed trailer addressing highway workers, to the city’s “Lew Harris Day” for his retirement in 1998, Harris was an institution of the Tulsa County Democratic Party.
John Selph, former county commissioner who knew Harris throughout his 18 years with the county, remembered his colleague as “a Democrat’s Democrat.”
Selph said when he first ran for office, he thinks Harris tried to discourage him from taking on the job. But once making the county rounds (and after Harris’ preferred candidate had lost the primary to Selph), Harris became a trusted and sage ally.
"Once he got to know you, if he trusted you and thought you were a good person, Lew was with you," Selph said. "When Lew said something to me, I could take it to the bank. He never let me down in that respect."
No matter the setting, but particularly when the various county boards and authorities had met an impasse, Selph said Harris had a unique, often blunt way of getting to the point.
"Lew would pop off something to somebody in the room or the audience in general,” Selph said. "There were times I got a little squirmish in my seat, like 'Oh my, are you really saying this?'
"But that was Lew and you had to learn to expect it. Not all the time, because usually he’d sit there and not say much at all. But if he asked for the floor, just watch out because you don’t know what’s going to come out next."
Harris is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean, three children, one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren, as well as three brothers and one sister.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville. His family requests memorial contributions be made to the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa.