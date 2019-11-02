The Christian Ministers Alliance is collecting items for its 38th annual Thanksgiving food drive.
The alliance gives away turkeys and other food items to lower-income families from 60 Tulsa-area schools it has adopted.
Monetary or food donations are requested. Food items needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, cranberry sauce, rolls, canned goods like green beans and corn, bags of potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing mixes.
For donation information, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374. Checks can be mailed to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.
The giveaway will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 near Booker T. Washington High School, 1631 E. Woodrow Place.