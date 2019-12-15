The Christian Ministers Alliance is still collecting items to provide meals for families during the holidays.
The alliance is accepting turkeys and other food items for lower-income families from 60 Tulsa-area schools as part of its annual “Christmas Basket Give-A-Way” event.
Monetary or food donations are requested. Food items needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, cranberry sauce, rolls, canned goods like green beans and corn, bags of potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing mixes.
The giveaway, which will include toys, will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, near Booker T. Washington High School, 1631 E. Woodrow Place.
For donation information, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374. Checks can be mailed to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.
