The Christian Ministers Alliance is still collecting items to provide families meals during the holidays.
The alliance is accepting turkeys and other food items for lower-income families from 60 Tulsa-area schools.
Monetary or food donations are requested. Food items needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, cranberry sauce, rolls, canned goods like green beans and corn, bags of potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing mixes.
The giveaway will take place at Dec. 20 near Booker T. Washington High School, 1631 E. Woodrow Place.
For donation information, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374. Checks can be mailed to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.
