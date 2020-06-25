Capacity reductions, crowds exiting in phases and operational changes affecting everything down to the bathroom lines could be the BOK Center’s new normal moving forward.
Members of the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority convened via video conference Thursday to hear what the arena’s management company had in mind for a COVID-19 mitigation plan following controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s campaign rally there Saturday.
An official with the company announced Tuesday that no events will be booked there or at the nearby Cox Business Convention Center without guidance from the TPFA.
Doug Thornton, executive vice president for Arena, Stadia and Theaters at ASM Global, said the initiative being proposed for the company’s venues nationwide, dubbed VenueShield, was prepared before the Trump rally, and all of the precautions were practiced there except for the seating limitation.
That limitation, he said, was tossed out with the state Supreme Court’s ruling.
“Of course, it wasn’t completely sold out so it wasn’t at full capacity,” Thornton said.
The industry standard for indoor events moving forward appears to be limiting maximum capacity to 50 percent, and, of course, requiring masks, he said of the biggest takeaways from the about 65-page plan presented.
The TPFA leases the BOK Center from the city and contracts with ASM Global to run it, though Chairwoman Marcia MacLeod has said before that it does not have “unfettered authority” to revoke an event contract and compel its relocation to another venue.
Board members were keen on having the contractual power to require event organizers to have COVID-19 precautions in place as well as the ability to limit tickets or prevent an event due to “health environment changes,” all of which Thornton said could be possible when stated in a license agreement.
But the legalities are complex, even down to whether masks could be mandated inside the building.
Thornton said masks could be required at the point of entry, but “once they get in, it becomes an enforcement issue,” if an event organizer disagrees, as the building is public.
Among the points discussed were phased entry and exiting of crowds, temperature checks, removing portable concession carts and setting up queuing lanes at concession stands — “like you would see in a grocery store” — or bathrooms, cashless transactions and plenty of consumer education.
Thornton said the shift is “not dissimilar to what we did after 9/11,” when metal detectors became common place, and getting the word out about what events will look like in the coming months is crucial to making sure attendees feel safe.
One proposed change is pod seating. With a limited capacity, seats could be spaced out in groupings, where a handful of people, such as a family or friends, could sit together, knowing one another doesn’t carry the virus. Met with questions of ticket resellers, Thornton said tickets could be made nontransferrable.
Plans for the nearby Cox Business Convention Center carry a similar tune, but are different in practice, for the venue accommodates different events.
Angie Teel, the center’s assistant general manager, said guidelines there would focus on socially distancing meetings, galas and dance or cheer competitions by spacing out seating and scheduling.
At the end of the about 2½ hour meeting, the board referred the plan to a subcommittee to look over, tasking it with making a recommendation to the board during another special meeting not yet scheduled.
The board’s next regular meeting is July 23.