As he observed one natural wonder of Southern summer nights, an amateur photographer recently learned that the emergence of cicadas was only half the picture.
A young, venomous copperhead snake just inches from his hand helped him focus on the rest of the story.
“I jumped pretty good at first,” said Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He used a stick to gently shoo the snake away — twice. A third time it used an alternate route over the log toward the cicada he was watching.
“I said, ‘Well, I guess I’m photographing this now.’ I had no idea about the copperheads-and-cicadas thing until this happened.”
McDaniel posted the photos on Facebook, and in five days the post had 11,000 shares and almost 4,000 comments.
“I’ve never had that happen, either,” he said.
Most people don’t know much about cicadas and how they emerge from the ground as a nymph with a look that comes right out of a sci-fi thriller after feeding on the roots of a tree. They crawl up a tree a few feet, shed that skin, sprout wings and leave the husk behind.
Even fewer know that copperheads — typically solitary, well-camouflaged pit vipers that curl up under rocks or logs in the forest to ambush mice and voles — will sometimes climb trees and eat these bugs.
The snake behavior has not been thoroughly studied, according to professor Stephen Richter of Eastern Kentucky University. He saw McDaniel’s post and commented on it.
He and his students have been working with the U.S. Forest Service in the Daniel Boone National Forest for three years in areas near campgrounds where the cicadas and copperheads converge — something the Forest Service sees as a potential conflict with campers.
Richter, who earned his doctorate at the University of Oklahoma, was not surprised when he saw McDaniel’s photos and said this is a common occurrence from Oklahoma to Texas to Kentucky. One of his students has a Facebook page called Capturing Contortrix photography, after the copperhead species name. It’s devoted almost solely to copperhead-cicada photos and videos.
Richter and his students have tagged and tracked some snakes for several years and recaptured them several times a summer. They may travel up to a mile from their hibernation areas to enjoy a summer night dining in the trees on the newly emerged cicadas that are just sitting there waiting for their new wings to dry.
“It’s a pretty easy snack,” he said.
To go from stationary, forest-floor-ambush predator to a night hunter sliding with its head up, periscope style, across a mowed park to track cicadas is an incredible behavioral change, he said.
Numbers of copperheads in the park areas markedly increase on nights when the cicadas emerge, he said.
“They will go to the bases of these trees, mostly smaller trees, and as the larva come out of the ground they will use chemical senses to follow their trails up the trees,” he said.
Not always, but most often, the snakes will wait until the cicada emerges from its crusty nymph shell, he said. It appears they might also favor female cicadas, which do not call but have a higher nutrient value. Whether the snakes are drawn by smell of the cicadas or their loud calls is unknown, he said.
Richter was not surprised to hear about the tenacity of McDaniel’s young copperhead.
“They get on that scent, and they will be oblivious to the guy standing there,” he said.
He once watched a snake continue to track a cicada’s trail up a small tree as the cicada was coming back down the other side. The cicada actually walked down over the snake’s coils.
“It ended up flicking the cicada off its tail and (the cicada) fell to the ground,” he said.
The number of snakes drawn to an area depends on the surrounding habitat, the number of snakes and the cicadas, he said. The Kentucky parks have the edge habitat with plentiful small-growth trees with rocky ledges and forest ideal for copperheads nearby, he said.
Just because the trees behind your house have cicadas singing in them, it doesn’t mean copperheads will be around the bases of those trees — or up in them — at night. But they might.
The snakes are not overly aggressive, but they are venomous, so stepping on one with a bare foot or grabbing one while pushing through the brush in the evening should be avoided, Richter said.
“It’s a little surprising how there are not that many bites, but you pretty much have to step on them or be right in front of their nose,” Richter said.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day