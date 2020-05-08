Rescue teams had to empty the playbook over a 26-hour search for missing 2-year-old Jesse Young in the rugged, forested terrain of eastern Mayes County on Wednesday and Thursday.
Maj. Rod Howell with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said though the effort from more than 300 searchers had a happy and safe ending for Young, it took every resource available.
“We were using everything in the toolkit to try to bring this boy home,” Howell said. “It wasn’t conceded, nor did we ever concede, that this was a recovery.”
Young was reported missing from his parents home north of Salina about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He had reportedly left his grandparents house to get a toy at his house next door, but never returned.
An initial sweep around the property quickly grew into a grid search using air support, ATVs and horses as darkness loomed. Howell said there were grim signs early on and looming threats that pushed searchers to press on into the back country.
Dogs that usually followed Young around had returned exhausted and panting, which Howell said led searchers to believe either something had happened or Young had wandered off further than initially thought. A bloodhound from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office had a good track in the direction of where Young was eventually found, but Howell said it lost the track at the edge of a ravine.
With darkness approaching, Howell said searchers feared Young could have hypothermia as temperatures fell into the 40s. Nearby Lake Hudson and countless ponds and wells posed the serious possibility Young had gone into the water, leading to searchers dragging several ponds, using sonar and pumping out the swimming pool on the property.
The area also has feral hogs, coyotes, and though Howell said it’s not something anyone likes to talk about, big cats have been seen on trail cameras in the area around Lake Hudson.
Despite the Tulsa Police Department helicopter and drones using infrared cameras through the night, Howell said Thursday began with searchers taking a second, closer look at previously checked areas. The threat of severe weather loomed, but Howell said a father and son on horseback found Young about a mile from where he had last been seen, with cuts and bruises from the terrain but otherwise fine.
“We had him checked out by the medics, and his uncle is a medic himself,” Howell said. “It was one of the best accomplishments I’ve had in more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. The whole community came together.”
At a press conference streamed on KJRH’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, Young’s mother Carlie and stepfather Spencer Haddock said they were thankful for the efforts of first responders and the community to bring Young home.
“You never think about it happening to you, and then it happens to you,” Carlie Young said at the press conference. “It’s amazing. I wish I could thank every individual person, but there’s just too many people.”
Featured: Flower bombing a phone booth