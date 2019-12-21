In the aftermath of a double murder and suicide that rattled a relatively quiet Jenks neighborhood, community members are rallying to ensure survivors have one less thing to worry about.
A fundraiser organized for the family of Thang Khen, Peter Khen and Samual Pau reached more than $5,000 of its $18,000 goal on Friday morning.
Jenks police said Thang Khen, 36, gathered his four children into the garage of his home on Saturday afternoon and fatally shot his sons, Peter Khen, 8, and Samual Pau, 10. A 9-year-old escaped to the back of the house and an infant was left unharmed. Thang Khen then shot himself, police said.
Shawn McCutchin, a neighbor who organized the fundraiser, said he and many others didn’t know the family personally, but the neighborhood was scrambling after Saturday’s horrific events.
“The whole neighborhood was wanting to help, but no one knew what to do,” he said.
The GoFundMe was a way to organize efforts to lessen the financial burden of funerals, and McCutchin said the goal was based on his research of an average funeral cost, $6,000, times three.
The shootings happened near McCutchin’s home, but the event became personal when he discovered Peter Khen shared a desk at school with his second-grade son.
“That night I just figured that this needed to happen,” he said. “On top of all this, they’re gonna have to pay for the funerals. That’s horrible.”
He said he plans to meet with the boys’ mother to hand over access to the account this weekend.
Jenks Police Detective Sgt. Eric Bowdle said the family moved to Jenks from the Atlanta area; they are members of the Zomi Burmese culture, which has a significant presence in south Tulsa.
Interviews have revealed that Thang Khen might have felt threatened and that he was being followed, Bowdle said. He said detectives await a toxicology report to determine if there were any detectable substances in his system at the time.
Bowdle he said he couldn’t speak further to the motive behind the crime as the investigation is still ongoing.
McCutchin, like many others, wrestles with the wait.
“The question is always why, and I don’t know that I want to know,” McCutchin said.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit bit.ly/CountryWoodsTragedy.
Featured video