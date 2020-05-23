Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Routine Pediatric Vaccine Ordering and Administration — United States, 2020. *VFC data represent the difference in cumulative doses of VFC-funded noninfluenza and measles-containing vaccines ordered by health care providers at weekly intervals between Jan 7–Apr 21, 2019, and Jan 6–Apr 19, 2020.
While the world awaits a vaccine for COVID-19, health officials are encouraging parents not to wait on their children’s routine checkups.
Pediatric vaccinations have decreased noticeably beginning in mid-March, about the same time President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the pandemic, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released in May.
Disruptions were anticipated in the nation’s health care system as social distancing and stay-at-home orders were implemented, but the CDC warns that neglect of childhood vaccinations is especially dangerous, making a young population more susceptible to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Dr. Courtney Sauls, at Ascension St. John Clinic Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, said she believes the decline locally is not because parents are choosing not to vaccinate, but because many are choosing to delay routine vaccinations and checkups out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19 at a medical facility.
“A lot of these vaccines, especially in early childhood, you need to have multiple boosters of them to have adequate immunity,” Sauls said. “The worry is that these children will not be protected from a lot of these other diseases that could cause harm.”
Whooping cough circulates intermittently in hot spots around the country, pockets of measles are “popping back up” and there have been a couple of mumps outbreaks reported in Oklahoma and more recently in Arkansas, Sauls said. Tetanus boosters are “always good,” but routine immunizations also protect against serious bacterial infections that could infect around the brain and throat, like Haemophilus influenzae type B and pneumococcal diseases, she said.
Sauls said she understands parents’ fears of exposure to the novel coronavirus, but most health care centers are taking extreme precautions when practicing CDC guidelines.
At her clinic, patients undergo a pre-check-in questionnaire over the phone and another when they arrive at a counter outside, where temperatures are taken and proper protective equipment is given, Sauls said. There’s no waiting in the waiting room, and appointment times are spaced out to limit contact between passing patients.
Doctors are also offering virtual visits, which don’t work for vaccines or well-child visits, but they can limit the number of sick patients who come into the clinic, Sauls said.
Christine Beeson, a 30-year-old mother of three, took her youngest, Adelaide, for her 4-year-old checkup this week.
Beeson said Adelaide’s birthday is in early April, so she did wait a little longer than normal to let safer-at-home guidance relax, but seeing the precautions Sauls’ clinic had in place made the visit less nerve-wracking.
The two wore their masks and the screeners asked “all the questions,” even about travel, she said, which put her mind at ease.
Beeson said she has spoken with other parents nervous about taking their children in for checkups, and after her experience she’s all for it.
“You don’t wanna get behind and then put your baby at risk for other things,” she said.
Sauls said vaccine window “deadlines” vary, and it would be rare for an appointment to be delayed so long that a child isn’t eligible to receive the vaccines necessary to complete their immunity, but it is possible.
The real worry is whether they’ll be exposed to a preventable disease before they get those vaccines.
“That’s why we do vaccinate so young,” she said.
In the long run, a decrease in vaccination rates will cause a decrease in herd immunity, which also protects vulnerable children, giving preventable diseases a window to become a problem again, Sauls said.
Following Adelaide’s check-up, Beeson posted a picture on Facebook along with a light-hearted message for other parents.
“Even though tears were shed, it was nothing cherry ice cream couldn’t fix,” she wrote. “In the end, (Adelaide) decided that she and Dr. Courtney Sauls ‘could stay friends’. (Crying-laughing emoji) get vaccinated, friends!”
