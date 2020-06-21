The state of the country under President Donald Trump’s leadership was a recurring theme at a protest held Saturday evening just blocks away from where a rally for the president was going on at the BOK Center.
“I love my country. I love it so much. But she's hurting,” said Dani Byrd, LGBTQ advocate and speaker, the first of several to speak at the event held at Tulsa’s Veterans Park.
“She's struggling. And if we let this decision point pass without standing up and saying what's right, we failed her. She didn't fail us. We failed her.”
A few hundred gathered at the park for what was billed as a peaceful protest.
They cheered on several speakers, who touched on topics ranging from Black, Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ rights to police brutality to air pollution and climate change.
“We are here for a peaceful gathering,” event organizer Tykebrean Cheshier said to kick things off. “This is about all of us coming together. This is our city, and if you’re not from here, this is our nation. We deserve a safe place to go today while another area is spewing hate.”
“We want everyone to feel loved here,” added Cheshier, who was the organizer of a previous protest in Tulsa over the death of George Floyd.
Tables were set up at the park for people to register to vote, and volunteers also walked through the crowd to help register people.
“This is a time that we all share,” said the Rev. Kenneth Evans during his few minutes at the mic, “where Blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians and every other culture that has been at odds against one another, have now come together.
“We are at a pivotal time in our country and in this movement.”
If the attendees needed a reminder of why they were there, it was provided just minutes before the protest started.
The sound of an aircraft overhead caused everyone to glance upward. It sank in quickly: They were looking at Air Force One, bringing President Trump to Tulsa for his rally.
A chorus of boos erupted.
During the two-hour event, speakers repeatedly called for people to vote and to help bring change to Washington.
“Downtown Tulsa has got some kind of a special guest, I understand,” Byrd said. “I remember when we had people in Washington that we could stand by.”
“We're at a decision point,” she went on. “We have to commit. I know y'all are for love. I need y'all to do me a favor. Can you do it for me? I need you to vote.”
“Promise me that y'all are gonna turn out — that we're not going to just let this pass.”
“The world is watching Tulsa, Oklahoma, right now.”