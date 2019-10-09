Exterminators are prepared to cleanse Booker T. Washington High School after a handful of bed bugs reportedly were found there.
In a video posted to the Tulsa Public Schools YouTube channel Tuesday, Superintendent Deborah Gist said five bed bugs have been collected from inside the school and identified since last week. Although about nine insects were examined overall, the others were found to be fruit flies or other small pests.
The YouTube video was posted in response to rumors and false information surrounding a bed bug infestation at the high school, Gist said. One image sent to the superintendent purportedly showed a bed bug found by a student at Booker T. But the picture was taken from Google.
"There is not an infestation of bed bugs at Booker T. Washington," Gist said. "Quite the contrary, there are only a handful that have even been determined to have been found. And on top of that, we also are treating and doing everything that we need to do above and beyond to make sure that we're preventing any situation that may come."
An exterminator crew treated 24 rooms at the school between Oct. 1 and Monday as a preventative measure, she said.
Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the crew will treat the entire building. This includes classrooms, lockers, fabric chairs as well as any other furniture conducive to harboring bed bugs, cracks, crevices and all heat-generating sources.
Students were required to clean out their lockers in preparation of the cleansing.
The district's original plan was to treat part of the school Wednesday and the rest Thursday, but officials decided to do it all at once due to the level of concern in the community.
"Again, this is actually not necessary," Gist said in the video. "We are treating the full school out of an extra super abundance of caution just to be sure we have addressed the issue and alleviated the anxiety that people are feeling about this."
The treatment process includes a recommended dissipation period of two to four hours to ensure the building is safe for people with asthma. Because the school is being treated in the evening, Gist said students will return to class Thursday well after the dissipation period has ended.
A letter sent to parents on Tuesday states the district will continue to observe the building with monitoring stations in the school an in-person inspections by the exterminator and facilities team. Students are encouraged to continue reporting possible bed bug sightings to their teacher or other adults at Booker T.