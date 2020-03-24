COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma exceeded the three-digit mark Tuesday, totaling 106 Tuesday morning.

So far, 106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Three people have died from the disease in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

The latest victim was a Cleveland County woman in her 60s, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Cherokee Nation officials reported that a tribal citizen tested positive for the virus March 24. The patient was a man in his 40s from Adair County, according to a news release. The man has self-quarantined after a private lab confirmed his results. Those results have not yet been reported by the State Department of Health.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the nation and its health care professionals are ensuring the citizen has access to health care while also protecting health care professionals.

“I recognize that the presence of this virus is in our communities and can affect any one of us," Hoskin said. "My family feels that same concern.

"That’s why I ask that we all continue to pull together while making every effort to be proactive against the spread of COVID-19."

In addition to the new positive cases, 25 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, according to OSDH records. Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are the hardest hit with 41 cases and 22 cases, respectively. There have been 12 cases in Tulsa County, the county with the third most cases.

Oklahoma is experiencing widespread community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing, among other measures, remains the doctor’s orders. State health officials implore people of all age groups to stay home and practice social distancing.

The target goal, at the moment, is to mitigate the impact on the health care system in Oklahoma. Slowing transmission rates will minimize strain on the health care system over time, commonly referred to as "flattening the curve."

Public health officials recommend Oklahomans stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently and avoid touching one's face.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

Included in the efforts to stymie the transmission rate is closing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues; closing schools and universities; and isolating at home.

