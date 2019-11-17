Standing in a crowded parking lot in the Blue Dome District, Desiree Parnoski watched as her two small children were mesmerized by someone crafting balloons into various figures.
Her kids were sipping on soft drinks and eating chips on a cool Saturday morning, not completely understanding the importance of the day.
Parnoski did, however. While her little ones enjoyed the snacks and balloons, Parnoski was holding a turkey and other items she needed to make a complete Thanksgiving meal.
This was something not a certainty just a few weeks ago. In fact, Thanksgiving was in serious doubt otherwise.
“Nothing,” Parnoski said when asked what she would do without the means to provide a meal on Thanksgiving for her family. “I didn’t have a plan. I now have turkey and the food to go with it.”
It was all made possible by “Live Local, Give Local,” which has been providing Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families all across Oklahoma for the last decade.
On Saturday, a group including the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Emergency Infant Services, Iron Gate and Lawyers Fighting Hunger combined to give turkeys and grocery bags filled with 22 other items to those in need.
“We just saw the need,” said Hugh Robert of Lawyers Fighting Hunger. “At Thanksgiving, meals are so expensive and so many of these people are living paycheck to paycheck and disability check to disability check. The majority of these people have such a great need. This just one small way for us to help out.”
Other city community service organizations such as EduRec, Women in Recovery, LIFE Senior Services and DVIS helped to provide diapers, personal care items and enough food that a family of four could have at least two meals.
More than 100 Tulsa area lawyers, businesses and individual contributors were also part of the effort, Robert said.
For years, Robert said, he didn’t always grasp food insecurity until he saw just how many people had to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. And sometimes that meant having to make the difficult choice of deciding between food and other needs.
Since its founding, Lawyers Fighting Hunger in Tulsa has distributed more than 150,000 cans of food, 7,175 turkeys and more than 20,000 pounds of ham.
“The right to food is something you can’t learn if you’re not full and don’t have food,” he said. “I always associated homelessness with hunger and I never really appreciated that these could be your neighbors or people you are working next to that are struggling just to make ends meet because of a variety of things.”
Donovan Sago is one of those people. The 48-year-old Tulsan has been struggling ever since a serious work-related accident left him disabled. Without a steady, significant income, Sago has had to rely on friends and family to help with money, food and clothes when times get tough.
Being one of the hundreds to receive all the ingredients to put together a holiday meal — something he now doesn’t have to worry about trying to make happen with limited resources — was timely for Sago.
“It’s been a big struggle for me,” he said. “This is a blessing.”
