The bureaucratic overload created by soaring unemployment has been compounded by massive unemployment fraud being perpetuated on the State of Oklahoma.
Who’s caught up in that mess?
Thousands of newly unemployed Oklahomans who only discover they are victims of identity theft when they attempt to file legitimate claims for benefits.
When Kim Tollison was let go June 1 from her job as a clerk at a small retailer called Nature’s Treasures in Midwest City, she was perplexed when she couldn’t get into the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission’s online system for filing unemployment claims.
After she spent hours on the phone trying to get through to someone at the state agency who might help, she opened her mailbox and discovered the likely source of her roadblock.
“I had received a letter from DHS (Oklahoma Department of Human Services) stating that I lost my food stamps because I have been receiving $766 a week in unemployment since some time in May — and I have gone over the amount allowed to receive food stamps,” said Tollison, 51. “But I wasn’t even let go until June 1.”
And the shock of losing a job and food stamps was just the start of Tollison’s trouble.
When a 5 a.m. trip to the unemployment department’s office finally got her in the doors with others needing assistance, she learned from a state employee that someone claiming to be a welder in Yukon had been receiving unemployment in her name for several weeks.
“For me, all they would have to do is correct the address and correct the phone number — they’ve already stopped these payments,” said Tollison. “I asked, is there anything I can do to speed up the process? She said, ‘No, we’re backlogged. There’s nothing I can do. This has to go through the fraud department.’ ”
News media in Oklahoma City have been reporting daily on throngs of people in need of help camped outside the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission each night in hopes of getting in.
But the agency has also kicked off a series of special claim resolution events for the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas planned for the next two weeks that officials hope will finally clear the log jam.
“I can confirm we are for sure getting these fraud cases handled. We are getting people paid who have had fraudulent claims made in their name — that is possible, it is happening — but there is a turnaround time,” said Jeff Fryer, public information officer at OESC. “These events we are doing, we actually have our fraud department on-site, so if any individuals have had a fraudulent claim made against them, all of that can be taken care of on-site, pending that there are no other issues.”
To provide some sense of how big a problem fraud is currently, Fryer said since March 1, more than 64,000 fraudulent claims have had a stop placed on them.
On the flip side of all of those fraudulent claims against individuals are employers also filing reports with the state to try to put a stop to the criminal activity.
The owner of two Tulsa-area retail outlets with fewer than 10 employees total said he alone had to single-handedly respond to more than 2,600 fraudulent claims between April 1 and when investigators from state and federal agencies were finally able to get the phony claims stopped at the end of June.
“Ultimately, it’s my taxpayer money and my state that is being robbed,” said the man, who wished not to have his name used because he had not received permission to speak out from the national corporation with which he is a franchisee. “I had good days and bad days. There would be times I would just laugh. Or me and my staff would guess how many are going to come in today and we would do an over-under game.”
Spokesman Alex Gerszewski said the Office of Attorney General Mike Hunter is working nonstop to investigate fraud and coordinating efforts to strengthen internal security measures at the OESC.
“While we can’t give many details about a pending investigation, the task force we are a part of is working with the OSBI, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as other agencies in an attempt to identify the individuals who are committing the fraud,” he said. “Authorities have determined a lot of it is originating overseas. So far, the task force has been able to stop several million dollars from being taken by those perpetuating the fraud.”
The Oklahoma City-area event for in-person claim resolution by OESC will continue July 6-9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City.
For Tulsa-area residents, OESC will host an identical event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15-16, according to an agency spokesman, but the location has yet to be set.
Details about the events are being posted on the events section of OESC’s Facebook page. Admission is limited to 500 people each day of the events, so early arrival is encouraged.
Help can’t come soon enough for Tollison, who recently learned she is under investigation and at risk of losing Section 8 housing assistance because the fraudulent unemployment income was also reported to her public housing agency.
“You call unemployment and if you can even get through, all they’ll tell you is ‘It’s a fraud claim and you have to wait in line and there’s thousands of people ahead of you’ – and then they just hang up on you,” she said, with an exasperated sigh. “I have lost sleep over this. When you start getting cut-off notices, that starts hurting. I’m not sure how to take care of myself, how to pay bills, how to take care of my animals. I’ve lost 30 pounds since all of this started because I am emotionally exhausted over this.
“I have been told the squeaky wheel is the one who gets help the quickest, but I haven’t made any progress at all.”
What to do if you are the victim of unemployment fraud
State officials have now streamlined the process for reporting fraudulent unemployment claims to a single form affected individuals can fill out, which is shared between OESC, as well as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Office of Attorney General.
If your identity has been used to file a fictitious claim with OESC, that means there has been a breach in the security of your personal information. The state is encouraging affected Oklahomans to also report and get help with recovery from identity theft at this Federal Trade Commission web site and consider engaging the assistance of an identity and/or credit monitoring service.
