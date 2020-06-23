Republican voters in House District 71 will choose a nominee from among three candidates in Tuesday's primary election.
Beverly Atteberry, Mike Masters and David Hullum are competing for a spot on the Nov. 3 general election ballot opposite first-term Democratic incumbent Denise Brewer.
A runoff election will be held Aug. 25 if none of the three receives a majority.
Atteberry, 52, is an attorney who has lived and worked in the district since the 1990s. She was an unsuccessful candidate in HD 71 in 2018.
That experience, she said, gives her an advantage this time, especially since COVID-19 brought a halt to door-knocking and face-to-face campaigning.
"I learned a lot about the district, its wants and needs," Atteberry said.
"District 71 has some very large differences," she said. "Somebody who lives at 41st and Riverside will have a different situation than somebody who lives at 61st and Riverside."
HD 71 includes some of the city's wealthiest and poorest neighborhoods, extending along the east bank of the Arkansas River from 21st to 81st Streets and east to Lewis Avenue.
Atteberry said she sees ways that Oklahoma state government can be streamlined to benefit citizens and small businesses, and she would like to see integration of more practical skills into school curricula.
Atteberry said she decided to run for the legislature again because Brewer "didn't do her job ... she didn't show up."
Masters, 40, is a former public school teacher who says he has long wanted to be a "public servant."
"It's something I've struggled with having not served in the military," he said.
Now a realtor, Masters and his wife Alexandra, an attorney, have four school-age sons. That, and his experience as a teacher, have fostered some strong ideas about education reform.
For one, he would like school calendars to include at least one day of virtual learning a week — but not what he calls the "busywork" of the final months of this past school year.
"We need to move into the 21st century," he said. "Most jobs in the future will be work from home."
He also said the public school system has too many administrators, which he attributes in part to rewarding those positions over teaching.
Hullum, 37, could not be reached for this story. He is in the oil and gas business and was a candidate in 2018. He was also briefly a candidate for congress in 2016 but withdrew from the contest.