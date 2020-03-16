Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (at podium) is surrounded by city councilors as he takes part in a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Tulsa Health Department in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
City councilor Kara Joy McKee measures distance from a podium before a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Tulsa Health Department in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
County commissioner Karen Keith (foreground left), Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department director Bruce Dart (right) walk into a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Tulsa Health Department in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Bruce Dart (right), director of the Tulsa Health Department, prepares for a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Tulsa Health Department in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Three city employees are in isolation as they are being monitored for possible COVID-19 exposure. Bynum said one is a firefighter, one a police officer and another works in the city's water and sewer department.
At the mayor’s request, the Tulsa Health Department will hold a special meeting to discuss possibly placing limits on restaurant and bar operations. No date has been set for the meeting.
The city of Tulsa will temporarily halt the determination of service to people who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills. The measure is intended to ensure that residents can continue to wash their hands and otherwise maintain proper hygiene.
There remains three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County. One male, two females. The first case, a male in his 50s, has recovered. The other cases involve females, one in her 20s and one in her 40s. All are suspected of contacting the virus outside the state or outside the country.
Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said evidence of “community spread” will be likely soon in the city of Tulsa or Tulsa County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Heath’s COVID-19 hotline is expected to begin operation 24/7. The number is 877-215-8336.
The city of Tulsa will ensure that all workers compensation coverage is provided for all city employees exposed to COVID-19 on the job.
Bynum signed an emergency revision expanding hazardous conditions pay to any employee who is unable to do his basic job functions due to exposure or quarantine. This will protect workers’ sick leave.
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
China - 3,217 deaths among 81,032 cases
Italy - 27,980 cases, 2,158 deaths
Iran - 14,991 cases, 853 deaths
South Korea - 8,236 cases, 75 deaths
United States: 4,138 cases, 71 deaths
Spain - 9,428 cases, 335 deaths
France - 5,397 cases, 127 deaths
United Kingdom - 1,551 cases, 54 deaths
Netherlands - 1,414 cases, 24 deaths
Germany - 6,672 cases, 14 deaths
Japan - 1,438 cases, 29 deaths (including cruise ship)