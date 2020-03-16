Local health and government officials held a news conference at noon Monday at the Tulsa Health Department to provide an update on COVID-19.:

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a state of emergency in the city. The order makes the city eligible for possible federal funding to combat the outbreak

Three city employees are in isolation as they are being monitored for possible COVID-19 exposure. Bynum said one is a firefighter, one a police officer and another works in the city's water and sewer department.

At the mayor’s request, the Tulsa Health Department will hold a special meeting to discuss possibly placing limits on restaurant and bar operations. No date has been set for the meeting.

The city of Tulsa will temporarily halt the determination of service to people who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills. The measure is intended to ensure that residents can continue to wash their hands and otherwise maintain proper hygiene.

There remains three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County. One male, two females. The first case, a male in his 50s, has recovered. The other cases involve females, one in her 20s and one in her 40s. All are suspected of contacting the virus outside the state or outside the country.

Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said evidence of “community spread” will be likely soon in the city of Tulsa or Tulsa County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Heath’s COVID-19 hotline is expected to begin operation 24/7. The number is 877-215-8336.

The city of Tulsa will ensure that all workers compensation coverage is provided for all city employees exposed to COVID-19 on the job.

Bynum signed an emergency revision expanding hazardous conditions pay to any employee who is unable to do his basic job functions due to exposure or quarantine. This will protect workers’ sick leave.

