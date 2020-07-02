The procession for fallen Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson has been involved in a collision on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.
Three troopers were seriously injured from the motorcycles unit; they were transported from the scene, OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart told the Tulsa World.
"We're still trying to figure out exactly what happened," she said. A fourth trooper may have been involved in a cruiser, according to an Oklahoma City Police dispatcher.
Officers from OKCPD responded shortly after 10:55 a.m. to the scene on the Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound east of Broadway. The Kilpatrick turnpike is shut down west of Broadway, according to state officials.
A Tulsa Police spokeswoman confirmed the troopers were driving in the procession for Johnson.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed that no Tulsa Police officers were injured in the crash. Bynum said the city's thoughts and prayers are with the injured troopers.
“I ask Oklahomans to join the first lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community.”
