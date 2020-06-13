The scene was shocking: A mentally ill man carrying two butcher knives in one hand was shot to death by law enforcement as the man walked into a north Tulsa convenience store.
Of course, the events that led up to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre on June 9, 2017, didn’t begin there.
It started as an untreated mental illness and a judicial order for a mental health assessment, followed by law enforcement aborting attempts to take Barre in for treatment, as well as failed Taser deployments on him.
Etta Lowe-Barre knows she can’t change the past, but three years after the death of her son, she said she is still waiting for change so that other families can avoid a similar calamity.
That’s why, amid the protests due to the killing of George Floyd, the Barre family opted to host a peaceful rally Tuesday to honor Barre’s memory. They drew attention to Black Lives Matter and also what they called Mental Health Matters.
“Our message is that we don’t want this to happen again to anybody, because this has been so devastating for our families and it touched everybody,” said Lowe-Barre.
“We just want everyone to get training so they know how to deal with mental health issues,” she said.
Three years after the fatal shooting of her son, Lowe-Barre said she believes little has changed to prevent another occurrence similar to what her son and family experienced.
As evidence of her belief, she tells of Joshua Harvey, who died in 2018 after police officers used their Tasers 25 times on the unarmed black man after he broke a glass door and went inside a downtown Tulsa bank.
“We have to speak out to help the public understand,” Lowe-Barre said.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado declined to talk about specifics of Barre’s death, citing an ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit filed against him, his deputies and the Tulsa County Commission on behalf of Barre’s estate. Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said no TCSO policies were changed as a result of the deadly shooting.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing linked to the matter.
Question of constitutional violation
The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Barre’s estate cites a lack of adequate training and supervision of the mental health unit.
Other claims: Deputies failed to protect Barre when he suffered from severe psychosis, they failed to intervene to protect Barre during this same time period, and policies failed to train deputies on how to properly assist citizens under court order with severe or complex mental conditions.
Tulsa attorney Dan Smolen, who is representing the Barre estate in the lawsuit, said law enforcement had “numerous opportunities” to subdue Barre with less-lethal force prior to fatally shooting him.
“When law enforcement officers are tasked with supervising citizens with a severe mental illness, the consequences can be — and often are — disastrous,” Smolen said in a written statement.
The county, Regalado and the deputies, in their legal response to the lawsuit, all denied any wrongdoing.
A jury trial is set for February 2021.
In court papers filed on their behalf, the three deputies and Regalado all deny that any constitutional violations took place, which they claim eliminates any liability for the sheriff or the deputies.
The sheriff in a court filing claims the three deputies’ actions were “objectively reasonable and in good faith, under the totality of the circumstances” and that they are entitled to qualified immunity, which protects officers from personal liability while on the job so long as their actions don’t violate clearly established federal law.
Qualified immunity for law enforcement has come under scrutiny in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
U.S. House Democrats this week unveiled a criminal justice reform measure that aims to end qualified immunity for law enforcement.
President Donald Trump said he is opposed to ending qualified immunity for officers.
Need for collaboration with mental health pros
Regalado speaks proudly about the mental health programs and training his office provides the public and its deputies.
“I don’t know if another county has a unit dedicated to mental health,” Regalado said, referring to the squad by the same name. He described the mental health unit as a five- or six-member squad that issues summons to individuals to appear in court and picks up individuals who are the subject of judicial civil detention orders for mental health assessment.
The unit handles about 700 civil pickup orders each year, Regalado said.
Members of the unit all receive Crisis Intervention Team training, named for a nationally known program developed in Memphis to aid law enforcement in dealing with those in a mental health crisis, Regalado said.
The unit also regularly attends de-escalation classes and otherwise works hand in hand with the mental health system, Regalado said.
Michael Brose, chief empowerment officer with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, spoke about mental health-related calls involving law enforcement officers after Barre’s death.
“I think we’ve made progress here in the community since then,” he said, adding the agency is still not satisfied.
“I would argue that if you spend money on the front end, then you have a better chance for better outcomes to save money and heartache on the back end.”
Brose lauded the city of Tulsa’s efforts to launch its Community Response Team program around the same time Barre died.
The program, which has been in a pilot mode for the past three years, teams a police officer with a licensed mental health professional and a fire department paramedic to respond to mental health calls.
Initially offered just two days a week, the Community Response Team now operates 30 hours a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Brose said the hope is to secure funding to expand the program to two shifts per day, seven days a week.
“I think sometimes these innovative ideas are dismissed or they are mitigated or sort of strung along because we feel like we don’t have enough money,” Brose said. “But I think it is more than that. It’s about looking at how we are allocating and how we are employing resources.
“I’ve always said, and I stick by this, that it is not fair to send our law enforcement people into situations where they don’t have the training that they need. Any mental health professional would be taxed to their very max by some of the situations that law enforcement runs into with untreated mental illness every day.
“But that’s all the more reason why we need to look for all kinds of ways to better collaborate with mental health professionals,” Brose said.
Officers doing more
The city of Tulsa is trying out another program that integrates mental health professionals in the city 911 dispatch center.
Capt. Shellie Seibert, TPD mental health coordinator, said the department was on track to embed a crisis counselor in the city’s 911 dispatch center prior to COVID-19 hitting here.
The program would utilize members of Tulsa’s Family & Children’s Services’ Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services unit to take calls that meet certain criteria, rather than dispatch an officer.
“That should prevent some unnecessary contacts with police for those in a mental health crisis,” Seibert said.
Program training is scheduled to resume in July, she said.
All Tulsa Police officers, Seibert said, otherwise receive about 60 hours of mental health training during their 26-week academy. They are also required to participate in two hours of in-service training every year, Seibert said.
The classes include topics such as dealing with autism patients, use-of-force and de-escalation skills, she said.
The department also has operated a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program of its own since 2002, Seibert said.
About 160 officers on the force, two chaplains and seven dispatchers have gone through voluntary CIT training, Seibert said.
“What we’ve seen is more utilization, more officers asking for CIT training,” Seibert said.
When officers “sign up for this job,” Seibert said of new recruits, “they do so with the belief they will be hunting down homicide and rape suspects rather than deciding on whether to use force in dealing with someone who is mentally ill.”
“So we really want officers to have the tools they need and the community to trust in that so we don’t those tragic incidents, which we’ve seen recently,” Seibert said.
Waiting for change
Regalado, meanwhile, places much of the blame for poor mental health treatment funding on policymakers, asking “What have they done in terms of getting true treatment and facilities in which to treat those with mental health and substance abuse issues?”
He said the county has yet to see any windfall from the 2016 voter approval of State Question 781 — a measure that, along with SQ 780, would reduce simple drug possession crimes and some property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.
SQ 781 called for the state to determine how much money was saved from the diversion of the former felony crimes and return that windfall to local communities for substance-abuse treatment.
“Well, that hasn’t come to fruition,” Regalado said. “From the top to the bottom, we haven’t done what we said should be done by policymakers, yet law enforcement continues to meet the demands placed upon us in regards to mental health and substance abuse.”
Meanwhile, TCSO continues to operate groups of cells at the Tulsa County jail that are dedicated to housing those with mental health issues, the sheriff said.
“We continue to meet the challenges, but it is time for elected officials to step up to the plate and do the things that they had told the people they were going to do and do in a way that has long-lasting effects and not just quick, run-of the mill decisions that later fall apart and have no substance to them,” Regalado said.
After Barre died, Regalado said at the time that he hoped that he didn’t “die in vain,” a reference to a need to dedicate more resources on mental health issues in the state.
Last week, Regalado echoed that sentiment from three years ago.
“I hope that Joshua didn’t die in vain,” Regalado said again. “I hope that our policymakers will start paying attention to the needs of the people, that we will give meaningful and appropriate resolutions to a very complex issue that will be lasting and again not put it all on law enforcement like we have historically done.”
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, attended the rally Tuesday. He told the 100 or so present that the state has yet to properly fund mental health treatment. Had it, Matthews told the group, Barre would likely “be alive today.”
He called on law enforcement to continue looking at less-lethal means to subdue individuals who present a threat to themselves or others.
Matthews told the Tulsa World that the state could save $1 billion over the next 10 years in deferred corrections costs if it would adopt more health care and substance abuse treatment options.
“I’ve long been an advocate for more funding for mental health and substance abuse because I feel that contributes to us being the No. 1 incarcerator in the world,” Matthews said.
So, what will it take to keep it from another Joshua Barre case from happening again?
“Us demanding that our elected officials and leaders be accountable for prioritizing those things that we believe are important,” Matthews said. “And today, at this rally, we’re saying that mental health care and substance abuse needs to be a priority.”
