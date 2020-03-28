Throwback Tulsa: 10 favorite Tom Coburn stories

Editor's note: This was first published in 2014.
As the most popular elected official in Oklahoma prepares to return to private life, let us reflect on memorable moments in the career of Sen. Tom Coburn.
Coburn’s efforts to end congressional earmarks and wasteful spending earned him praise from conservatives, but the Muskogee Republican often found himself at odds with members of his own party. Here are some stories that stand out:
10. No to Newt: When first elected to Congress in 1994, Coburn declined to sign House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America,” which included term limits. Instead, he created his own contract with his constituents. It included term limits.
“I am sorry we have to have term limits,” Coburn said at the time. “I think it is necessary to change Congress.”
Congress never enacted term limits on itself, but Coburn left Washington after serving three terms in the House and returned to his medical practice until deciding to run for the Senate in 2004.
9. No to generous pension: Coburn, who would later be known as Dr. No, refused to enroll in the congressional pension plan, believing that it is too lavish.
“The pensions of retired congressmen are outlandish and are far greater than what average working people can ever hope to receive,” he said.
8. Friendship with Obama: Coburn and Barack Obama were elected to the Senate in 2004 and formed a bond. Obama co-sponsored a Coburn bill that was enacted in 2006 to make it easier for the public to track federal grants and contracts via an online database.
“I still talk to him once a month,” Coburn said of President Obama in a speech to the Tulsa Republican Club, according to an Oct. 22, 2010, World story.
“I try to write him an encouraging note once a month. I pray for him every week. He is our president and we need to be praying for him,” Coburn said.
7. Ethics offense: Coburn was admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee in 2012 over his involvement with a top aide of former Sen. John Ensign, R-Nevada, who resigned in disgrace after lying about his affair with the staffer’s wife.
The committee said Coburn’s communication with former Ensign aide Doug Hampton violated a Senate rule and that Coburn was “intimately involved in trying to help the Ensigns and Hamptons reach a financial settlement that would stave off any public disclosure of, by then, the past affair.”
Coburn said his role was “as a physician and as an ordained deacon” and his communication with Ensign was privileged.
Ensign’s father eventually gave the Hamptons $96,000 as a gift.
6. No to Viagra: In 2010, Coburn attempted to add an amendment to the Affordable Care Act to ban federal purchases of Viagra and other erectile dysfunction drugs for sex offenders, saying it would save millions of dollars. The amendment failed.
5. No to raising debt ceiling: In 2006, Coburn was one of three Republicans to vote against President Bush’s proposal to raise the debt ceiling for the fourth time to pay for the Iraq war and other initiatives without raising taxes or cutting other programs to pay for it.
4. Gonzales case: Called for embattled Attorney General Alberto Gonzales to resign in 2007, in the wake of accusations that eight U.S. attorneys were fired for political reasons.
During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Coburn told Gonzales:
“I believe the best way to put this behind us is your resignation.”
Coburn said his office with flooded with complaints from Oklahoma Republicans upset with his actions. However, he said during a speech at the Tulsa Press Club, “Most people don’t comment to me because I pretty well speak my mind and I don’t play the political game.”
3. The marshmallow trap: Compared Americans to the armadillos that visit his yard in Muskogee, as reported by World reporter Jim Myers in a July 25, 2009, story.
“They’ll ruin a good yard 'cause they like grubworms,” he said of armadillos.
“So all you have to do is to lay a few marshmallows out and then put a marshmallow or two in the trap cage. You’ll catch those suckers,” he said.
“Pretty soon, that armadillo fellow, he’s in my cage. I got him. And the reason I got him is he kept thinking he could get something for nothing. He kept thinking, ‘Man, that’s a sweet marshmallow.’ ”
Coburn said he either loads up the armadillos in his pickup and releases them several miles away, or he shoots them.
“That’s exactly what’s going to happen to us,” Coburn said. “We are either going to be carried far away from what we know, we trust and believe in to be right or we are going to be extinct as a nation.”
2. Rampant lesbianism: At a town hall meeting on Aug. 31, 2004, he said:
"(I am told) lesbianism is so rampant in some of the schools in southeast Oklahoma that they'll only let one girl go to the bathroom (at a time)."
1. Waste buster: Targeted the nonprofit tax status of the National Football League, the National Hockey League and the Professional Golfers’ Association in his annual list of wasteful government spending in 2012.
“Hardworking taxpayers should not be forced to provide funding to offset tax giveaways to lucrative major professional sports teams and leagues,” Coburn’s Wastebook said.
Oklahoma agencies are not immune to Coburn’s wrath. He also listed a rarely used airstrip at Lake Murray that received $150,000 in annual federal funding.
He also cited the U.S. Treasury, which was spending 2.4 cents to produce each penny.
In 2013, Coburn included among examples of “stupid” federal spending:
• Tax breaks for brothels.
• Paying federal workers for not working.
• The Obamacare website.
• The Defense Department’s plan to destroy $7 billion worth of equipment in Afghanistan.