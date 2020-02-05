Throwback Tulsa: Jennifer Jones is Tulsa’s only Oscar-winning actor

...WINTER STORM TO WIND DOWN THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW WILL INCREASE LATE
AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND JUST
SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID TO
LATE EVENING. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WILL
BE COMMON.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, AND BENTON COUNTY
IN FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245-
1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST
ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG.
&&
1 of 6
Jennifer Jones stands at microphone to accept the Oscar award for "The Song Of Bernadette." At left is actress Greer Garson, winner the previous year, and at right is Jack Benny, master of ceremonies.
Phylis Lee Isley graduated from Monte Cassino in Tulsa in 1936. She attended Northwestern University in Illinois for a year before moving to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in 1938. Her name was changed to Jennifer Jones in Hollywood.
She was soon whisked away with a police escort to the Mayo Hotel, where she rested for two hours before changing into a black taffeta gown to attend a dinner in her honor at the Tulsa Club. After dinner, she made brief appearances at the Ritz theater at 8:30 p.m. and the Orpheum at 8:45 where the film premiered.
“Welcome Jennifer Jones” banners hung above Main Street. Giant posters of a Norman Rockwell painting of her in the character of Bernadette had been placed on the corner of First National Bank, in a department store window and above the Ritz theater’s marquee.
‘The Song of Bernadette’
The film was adapted from a historical novel about a peasant girl who faces public scorn after seeing visions of the Virgin Mary at a grotto in Lourdes, France.
Uncannily, four years earlier, a replica of the Lourdes grotto had been erected at Tulsa’s Monte Cassino, then a girl’s high school from which Jones had graduated in 1936. The grotto and a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes had been finished. One thing was missing: a statue of the Maid of Lourdes, Bernadette.
When filming began on the movie, the Benedictine Sisters had an inspiration, wrote Tulsa World Theater Editor George L. Ketcham in 1944.
At the direction of Sister Ursula, superior at Monte Cassino, sculptors in Chicago used still photos provided by the filmmakers to fashion a life-size Bedford stone likeness of Jennifer Jones as Bernadette, gazing upward towards the replica of Our Lady of Lourdes.
The statue, Sister Ursula said, was a tribute to Jennifer’s “greatness of character, her spiritual qualities and the fulfillment of ideals – not to her fame.”
Jones unveiled the statue in the Grotto of Monte Cassino on Feb. 25, 1944, as her proud parents and former classmates looked on.
A week after her triumphal hometown visit, Jones received the Oscar on her 25th birthday, March 2, during ceremonies at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Tulsa’s only Oscar-winning actor, Jones was referred to as the “miracle maid” by several publications for winning the award in her screen debut – a first.
Becoming Jennifer
The only child of Philip and Flora Mae Isley, young Phylis got her start performing in her parents’ tent shows during summer vacations. She went to public schools in Oklahoma City before entering Monte Cassino, where she was an outstanding student and performed in several class plays.
She went on to Northwestern University for a year and then attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where she met her future husband, fellow actor Robert Walker.
They were wed on Jan. 2, 1939, at Christ the King Catholic church in Tulsa.
The young actress got her big break when she met movie producer David O. Selznick while auditioning for a role he was casting in his New York office in 1942. She didn’t get the part, but Selznick clearly saw something he liked.
Selznick signed her to a personal contract and changed her name to Jennifer Jones. Both divorced their spouses and they married aboard a yacht off the coast of Italy in 1949.
Her other notable films included "Since You Went Away," "Duel in the Sun" and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing." Jones made her final silver screen appearance in the disaster blockbuster "The Towering Inferno" in 1974.
After Selznick’s death, she married industrialist and philanthropist Norton Simon and devoted herself to mental health and charity causes. Jones died in 2009 at age 90.
Any question that Jennifer Jones is still relevant today was dispelled by a scene in the 2015 film, “Joy,” in which the “miracle maid” was compared to the inventor of the Miracle Mop.
In the scene, a character played by Bradley Cooper tries to inspire Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) by telling her of movie producer David O. Selznick, “a son of immigrants, who married Jennifer Jones, an All-American girl from Oklahoma, because in America, all races and all classes can meet and make whatever opportunities they can …”