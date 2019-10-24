Thousands of people lined Tulsa’s downtown streets in anticipation on Oct. 28, 1978, although most probably weren’t quite sure what to expect.
At 10 a.m., the runners bolted from the starting line at Third Street and Boston Avenue for the first Tulsa Run.
It was an instant classic.
That first year, about 1,300 people signed up for the 15-kilometer race, and 1,200 for the 1.9-mile Fun Run. The scenic course ran along the River Parks near the Arkansas River.
Mike Clark, a 20-year-old University of Arkansas student won the men’s 15k with a time of 46:1. Karen Bridges, 20, was the fastest woman, with a time of 54:39. One of the world’s top-ranked female runners, Bridges was an Oklahoma State University senior.
Frank Shorter, a 1972 Olympic gold medalist, was probably the best-known participant. Bucky Cox of Lawrence, Kansas, was the youngest 15k runner at age 6, and Stillwater resident George M. Berry, at 63, was the oldest.
Delayed by a dogfight
Among the four-legged runners was Ozark, a 2½-year-old German shepherd (listed on his registration form as 17 in “human years”). Ozark and his owner, Stanley Black, finished in 598th place. Black said Ozark lost a little time due to a dogfight near 31st Street and Riverside Drive. Ozark lapped up Gatorade with other runners after finishing.
Through the years, runners have had to deal with numerous challenges on race day. The grueling Houston Hill was banished in 1988, when the route was moved to Boulder Avenue.
Then, there is our unpredictable weather. Sometimes the race falls on a crisp, fall day. But seasoned runners are prepared for whatever nature may throw at them. They slog through pouring rain and douse themselves with water from volunteers in sweltering heat.
But the 1991 race stands out as possibly the most miserable chapter in Tulsa Run history. The race was held a week later than normal to avoid a conflict with a large, downtown convention.
Blowing snow swirled around the intrepid runners as they lined up in 23-degree weather. The wind chill dipped to 4 degrees. Many runners crossed the finish line with ice-caked mustaches, beards and hair. Wheelchair participants had to cope with ice forming on their wheels.
The cold didn’t bother 84-year-old Ed Benham, an ex-jockey from Glen Burnie, Maryland, who finished in just under an hour and 15 minutes. “It was fine for me,” said Benham, a Montreal native. “I was born in cold weather.”
Armored truck enters race
However, the most memorable obstacle was an armored truck that lumbered onto Boston Avenue and stopped one block from the finish in 1982 as the first runners approached.
Joseph Nzau of Kenya was leading Nick Rose of England by about 10 feet when a police officer motioned the Purolator truck to cross Boston at Fifth Street. With a large crowd blocking the west side of Boston, the truck stopped in the middle of the intersection.
Rose was able to proceed full-speed around the right side while Nzau, trapped between the crowd and the truck, slowed up and went behind the truck. Rose took the lead and won with a time of 43:47. Nzau was one second behind him.
“It was just one of those embarrassing lapses in security,” a police spokesman said. “There was a lot of congestion at that intersection and the officer let the truck through to try and relieve the situation.
“It should never have happened, but I guarantee it will not happen again next year.”
Making matters worse, Tulsa’s embarrassment was broadcast to the nation. A camera crew from “CBS Sports Saturday” captured the scene and aired it on television three times.
Race Director Herb Beattie said:
“It’s tragic and inconceivable that such a thing could have happened. We offer our most sincere apologies to Joseph.”
To redeem itself, the armored truck company arranged for Rose and Nzau to return to Tulsa the following year in the race some called the Purolator Rematch. The dramatic finish did not disappoint spectators.
Nzau sped past Rose in the final 50 meters and won by three-tenths of a second.
“Where’s the Purolator truck when I need it?” joked Rose at the awards presentation.
“I’m very proud of the fans and thankful for the support. I hope to see you next year,” Nzau said.
He did return in 1984 and became the first repeat winner.