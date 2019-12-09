SAND SPRINGS — Math helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans last week, a team representative told a class of eighth-graders Monday at Clyde Boyd Middle School.
The Pelicans have an excellent 3-point shooter in J.J. Redick. But a statistical analysis shows that he hits only 25% of his shots from behind the 3-point line in the left corner, compared to as high as 65% of his shots from elsewhere on the court.
“Knowing that, the coaches strategized ways to push him to the left and keep him away from the right side of the court,” explained Derek Murray, a season ticket account manager for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City won 107-104 on Dec. 1.
“Math helped the coaches know what to do,” Murray told the STEM students.
The Thunder StatLab program uses Thunder-themed activities to show seventh- and eighth-graders the important role that statistics play in the sports world.
A rough knock on the classroom door, however, interrupted the end of Murray’s PowerPoint presentation, with the students nearly startled out of their seats.
Rumble, the Thunder’s bison mascot, burst into the room pulling several carts filled with shoe boxes, each wrapped with a bow.
The Thunder, in partnership with Chesapeake Energy, surprised the class by handing out more than 25 pairs of free Nikes.
Then Rumble gave teacher Janet Johnson a cart full of new laptops worth $5,000.
“I was in the process of writing a grant proposal for laptops when they called and asked, ‘What do you need?’” Johnson said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”
But the class needed shoes even more, the teacher said. And most of the students put on their new sneakers as fast as they could rip the boxes open.
“Some of them have holes in their shoes,” Johnson said. “Some of them are wearing hand-me-downs that don’t really fit because they just don’t have the resources at home to buy new shoes.”
The Thunder chose Johnson’s class as the StatLab winner for the month of November for participating in the Thunder’s educational program.
