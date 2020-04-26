The battle lines have been redrawn, his former foes long since vanquished.

But “Old Paul” is still at his post. And still looking out for all of us.

During our present uncertain times, that’s comforting for me to know.

I’ve been blessed the last few months to be on the recipient list for a nightly email sent out by 97-year-old Tulsa World War II veteran Paul Andert.

Popping up in my inbox every evening with a simple subject line — “Good Night” plus that day’s date — it opens to a few of Andert’s wise words and encouraging thoughts.

A sampling:

“Anything that happened more than a week ago, unless it was pleasant, let it go.”

“Everything comes to him who waits as long as he who waits works like hell while he waits.”

“God has placed his hand on you. You are someone special.”

After these words of his own, he’ll wrap up with a quote or two from Winston Churchill, his favorite world leader.

The emails, signed “Old Paul,” go out to groups of recipients, including friends, relatives and the veterans community.

Every night since he started in November, he’s kept them coming — if he’s missed one I’m not aware of it.

That kind of dedication is no surprise to anyone who knows Andert.

A former platoon sergeant and recipient of multiple medals for valor, he has a long history of active community engagement, especially when it comes to educating others about WWII and its veterans.

And while declining health has slowed him down — he’s a resident now at Legend at Tulsa Hills assisted living — he’s not any less passionate about his causes.

Within just the last week, Andert fielded questions from students in France and Germany over Skype, and did a phone interview with bestselling WWII author Alex Kershaw.

‘My time is now’

Suffice it to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has met its match in Andert, at least in its capacity to discourage and spread despair.

If anything, he’s only doubled down, turning his daily email outreach into a counteroffensive of encouragement.

“Stand up and say my time is now,” he wrote recently.

“The turning point is at hand. Lend yours.”

“Recognize those who labor among you for they are working to restore you.”

Andert typed the emails himself originally. As his list of recipients grew and became groups, he accepted help.

Now, he writes them out by hand, leaving the typing to a niece. She logs on to his computer remotely, which allows him to oversee the process, watching with an unwavering eye as each word is entered.

Many of Andert’s maxims come directly out of his military experience, which started at age 17, when he lied about his age to enlist, and soon involved more battles and brushes with death than you can easily count.

Others simply reflect the hard-won natural wisdom that comes with having lived almost 100 years.

One I can’t help thinking of in the current context is:

“Do what you can with what you have where you are.”

It describes so perfectly what we’ve witnessed the last few weeks from so many, whether healthcare workers on the front lines, volunteers sewing masks or just neighbors helping neighbors.

And nobody embodies this “do what you can” dictum better than Andert.

That’s not to say, of course, it’s not tough for him at the moment. Like other residents of care facilities during the pandemic lockdown, he misses the warmth of direct human contact.

But if at this stage all Andert can offer are motivational words and an example, he will do so with all of his heart.

Which is heartening to me, and I hope for you, too.

Although he’s certainly earned the right to, “Old Paul” isn’t sitting this fight out.

And knowing that, I sleep a little better these days.

Featured video

U.S. passes 50,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Tim Stanley 918-581-8385

tim.stanley

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you