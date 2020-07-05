Conversations with James C. King could veer off in unexpected directions.
If you knew him, it wasn’t hard to understand why.
Still practicing law well into his 90s, he had stored up in his remarkable memory a lifetime’s worth of names and faces. Whatever the topic, he usually had a story.
But there were memories that “Mr. King,” as I always called him, did not talk about.
And those were the ones that had to do with the war.
A lifelong Tulsa-area resident best known locally for his work as an attorney and municipal judge, Mr. King survived a harrowing experience during World War II that would stay with him, and shape the man he became.
At just 19 he’d become a prisoner of war.
He didn’t cherish the memories.
The few times Mr. King mentioned war at all to me, it was to convey his general disgust.
There’s nothing glorious about war, he observed once with a frown and shake of his head. And in the years since his own experience, his opposition to the whole idea had only grown stronger.
By 2015, when we began “Serving Our Country,” a special series based on interviews with local WWII veterans, I’d known Mr. King for a few years.
We’d attended the same church, where he enjoyed talking to me about my work with the World — conversations that inevitably would stir up his memories of old Tulsa.
For our series, the ex-POW was obviously somebody we’d want to interview. However, the couple of times I brought it up, Mr. King politely declined.
“No, Timothy. That’s not for me,” he would say (he always called me by my given name).
He never explained.
It wasn’t, I knew, because he wasn’t opposed to what we were doing. He enjoyed reading the stories, and clearly had a deep appreciation for the reflections of his fellow veterans.
He bought our book when it came out and even gave copies as gifts.
At a book-signing he attended, I casually broached the subject again.
He didn’t say no outright. But he was noncommittal. He’d let me know, he said.
Well, that call never came. And then, last week, I heard the sad news. Mr. King had died.
Though I never had the honor of an interview, I do believe Mr. King is someone Tulsans should know about.
And begging his indulgence — because I’m confident he is still looking on — I want to share just a little about his service.
There was much, much more to his life, of course, but that subject I will leave for others, those who can speak to it better.
Regarding his WWII experience, I learned the following from our own archives:
A 1942 Webster High School graduate, James Clifton King Jr. left after a semester of college to join the Army Air Corps.
He went on to serve with the 8th Air Force in Europe as a B-17 radio operator/gunner.
In December 1943, his plane was shot down over Harkstede, Holland. Staff Sgt. King and the crew bailed out safely but were captured by the Germans.
For the next 18 months, he would be held at Stalag 17-B prison camp in Austria.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. One of King’s fellow POWs would later write a Broadway play called “Stalag 17,” which in turn became the basis for an Academy Award-winning movie.
Asked once about the fictionalized portrait of the camp, King described it as accurate overall, except the part about the German spy.
Life as a POW was one of misery and deprivation.
For his year and a half at 17-B, King survived on one meal a day, typically two boiled potatoes or barley soup.
Finally, with the Allies’ push to victory, his confinement came to an end.
A small one-column headline in the May 24, 1945, Tulsa Daily World proclaimed the news: “James C. King is liberated.”
Since beginning our Serving Our Country interviews, we’ve received countless referrals about veterans.
Most we’ve contacted have said yes. But we’ve had a few, like Mr. King, who said no.
They have their reasons. Opening up and sharing memories of this kind is not for everyone.
Whatever Mr. King’s reasons, I respected them. His POW experience had left behind scars that he did not care to reveal to the world.
And so it occurs to me: how, today, that old headline is even more fitting.
“James C. King is liberated.”
I knew Mr. King as a man of faith, one who believed strongly in a life after this one.
A life where all hurts, whatever their source, at last find healing.
In his newfound liberation, I wish Mr. King all the peace an old warrior is due. And I thank him for his example and friendship.
