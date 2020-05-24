In my interviews with World War II veterans, I’ve probably looked at more than a thousand family photos from that era.
They’ve helped bring the times to life for me.
But something about this photo, which I ran across a few months back scrolling through Facebook, stood out from all the rest.
The image, of two teenage boys riding a motorcycle on the street of some small town, captivated me.
Maybe it was their faces, as they enjoyed the moment.
Or maybe it was the backdrop — that perfect row of Norman Rockwell-esque small town businesses.
Maybe it was just that it was a striking photo.
Regardless, it made me want to know more.
And, it would turn out, there was much more to know.
More to know, and a story to tell.
Carl Cary and Carl Roop of Heavener were in many ways the quintessential small town boys of the 1930s.
And like far too many small town boys in that era, their lives would be cut short by the war.
Today, the families of the pair are spread far and wide around the country. But they were happy to answer my questions and help me learn more about the two young men they’ve never forgotten.
Two young men who shared a name, a friendship and, tragically, a fate — both shot down in their aircrafts within months of each other.
It’s that story — of the “two Carls” and the efforts of their survivors to answer lingering questions — that we present to you today as our main Memorial Day feature.
Make no mistake: Every man or woman who falls in service to their country deserves to be remembered by it.
It’s the least we can do.
But the truth is, in an individual sense, that’s not possible. We can’t each learn the 407,000 names of the Americans killed in WWII, much less the many thousands more from the wars that followed.
But we can learn a few names. We can learn a few faces.
We can learn a few facts about how they lived and how they died.
And those few names can represent the rest.
That’s my hope for anyone who reads our story.
What do the two Carls represent for me? Simply this:
All the best friends from all the small towns who left behind all they’d ever known to go fight — and who, in giving all, were taken from their families much too soon.
May they and their sacrifice never be forgotten.
