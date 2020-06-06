...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...SATURDAY FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
The letter came in the mail about three weeks ago.
And although it was signed — “Yours truly, Bill … first man on Omaha Beach” — I didn’t need that to know whose words I was reading.
Bill Parker is a name and face I will never forget.
Handwritten on loose-leaf notebook paper, the letter took up almost three full pages.
“I did not intend to write this much,” Bill confessed near the end of it. “My writing is getting shaky and my spelling a lot worse. I’m sure it is not because of my age, 95 years.”
Before I tell you what compelled him to undertake his letter, a little background.
We first had the honor of meeting Bill in 2016. And among the many things I won’t ever forget is that first phone call from him.
Before even identifying himself, he started with a question: When, he wanted to know, were we going to include a D-Day veteran in our ongoing series of WWII interviews?
“Well, sir,” I said, caught a little off guard by his forthrightness, “we’d like to. We just haven’t found one yet.”
To which he replied — and again, I will never forget it: “Well, now you have.”
One thing you must understand about Bill Parker, a soft-spoken cowboy and proud Choctaw Nation member, before we go further: He’s not the kind of man who would ever willingly draw attention to himself.
So for him to reach out to me like that, he must’ve had a powerful motivation.
And he did. Bill, it turned out, had a story to tell. It was one that he’d been holding in for many years, and he felt the time had come to speak up.
I didn’t need any further selling on doing an interview. But what he had to say next — something that made my eyes go wide — certainly didn’t hurt.
“I believe,” said Bill, “that I was the first man on Omaha Beach that day.”
One of five Allied invasion points on the Normandy coast, Omaha was where the worst fighting took place on D-Day, June 6, 1944 — 76 years ago Saturday — and where the casualties were by far the greatest.
Naturally, I asked Bill how he could know that. And to this day, his answer still gives me a chill:
“Because I didn’t see any bodies in front of me.”
If you are familiar at all with the bloody scene at Omaha, then you know that’s a significant claim to make.
At the time of the interview, Bill had no idea how opening up to us was going to change his life.
That’s why, he said, he felt compelled to write to me.
Over the last four years since his story published, Bill has heard from folks all over the globe who’ve read it. He’s done interviews, made public appearances at commemorative events.
Being Bill Parker, you could say, has become almost a full-time job. And he’s OK with that.
“People that I have never heard of before have called me and wrote me,” he said. Some have also arranged to visit him in person.
“You started all of this,” he added. “And I want to thank you. If you had not, the story would never have been told.”
Among his interviewers since, Parker has told his story to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas.
Letters have also come from individuals, many wanting him to sign photos or books. One of these arrived just a couple of weeks ago, he said, from a school teacher in Kanloops, British Columbia, Canada.
One of the most important letters personally for Bill was sent by a German woman.
She wrote to thank him for his story and to let him know “all German people weren’t like the SS troopers.”
Bill had harbored a lot of ill will for his former enemies. But he said hearing from this woman helped him let go of that.
“After talking to her, I don’t hate the people of Germany,” he said.
One other thing from Bill’s letter to me I want to mention.
Near the beginning, he observes: “You have had so many stories you probably don’t remember me.”
I want to set the record straight on that right now. Not a chance, Bill. There’s no way I — or anyone else who’s met you — could ever forget you.
And because you were brave enough to share your experience, going public about some often difficult memories, you have helped ensure that D-Day and the sacrifices of all those young Americans won’t be forgotten either.
Thank you for your service, sir. And thank you for your story.
Featured news video: Town hall with Wendell Franklin
Gallery: Looking for the helpers
Look for the helpers: Local musician plays cello for neighborhood
Look for the helpers: Historic Vernon AME Church
Look for the helpers: Tulsa nurse goes to New York
Look for the helpers: Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Look for the helpers: 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Bartlesville
Look for the helpers: The Opportunity Project
Look for the helpers: 413 Farm helps Amelia's Market
Look for the helpers: Vintage Wine Bar
Look for the helpers: Artist Scott Taylor
Look for the helpers: YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Look for the helpers: Meal donations to prison guards
Look for the helpers: The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
Look for the helpers: Local nurse heads to New York
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin