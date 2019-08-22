Gathering Place has been named one of Time magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places.”
The park will also be featured on NBC’s "Today" show Friday when it features three of the Greatest Places, according to Gathering Place officials.
Since opening in September 2018, the park along Riverside Drive has also been named USA Today’s Best New Attraction and one of National Geographic’s 12 mind-bending playgrounds around the world.
Gathering Place represents the largest private gift to a public park in United States history. Donated to the River Parks Authority by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which gave $200 million (including $50 million in land), it has received more than $150 million in pledges from corporate and community philanthropists. The city of Tulsa contributed $65 million in park infrastructure and improvements to Riverside Drive.