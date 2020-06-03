9:45 p.m.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the shooting near 11th and Boulder was not related to any protests in the area and might have been domestic in nature.
9:30 p.m.
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in downtown Tulsa. It is not yet known whether the altercation is related to any protests unrelated to the peaceful protest outside police headquarters.
9 p.m.
Protesters are outside the Tulsa Police Department's headquarters in downtown Tulsa tonight, but instead of being confrontational with officers, they are starting out on a spiritual note.
A small crowd, about 20 people, kneeled as Brittany Reagle prayed over Capt. Malcolm Williams and other Tulsa police officers.
Williams then prayed for those gathered to protest racism and police killings of unarmed black people across the country.
Protests have been staged in Tulsa and nationwide since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police last week.