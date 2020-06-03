protests

Tulsa Police Capt. Malcolm Williams joins protesters in prayer Wednesday evening outside the Tulsa Police Department headquarters on Sixth street near Denver Avenue. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

9:45 p.m.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the shooting near 11th and Boulder was not related to any protests in the area and might have been domestic in nature.

9:30 p.m.

An officer-involved shooting has been reported in downtown Tulsa. It is not yet known whether the altercation is related to any protests unrelated to the peaceful protest outside police headquarters.

9 p.m.

Protesters are outside the Tulsa Police Department's headquarters in downtown Tulsa tonight, but instead of being confrontational with officers, they are starting out on a spiritual note.

A small crowd, about 20 people, kneeled as Brittany Reagle prayed over Capt. Malcolm Williams and other Tulsa police officers.

Williams then prayed for those gathered to protest racism and police killings of unarmed black people across the country.

Protests have been staged in Tulsa and nationwide since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police last week.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

