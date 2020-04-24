EMSA (copy) (copy)

EMSA is a public trust that operates an ambulance service for 1.1 million people in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and other areas. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

To avoid shortages of protective gear like first responders have seen in other cities, Tulsa 911 operators are screening calls to gauge the risk of patients having COVID-19, officials said.

EMSA crews suit up with extra “personal protective equipment” only when the risk of exposure seems elevated, said Adam Paluka, the deputy chief for public affairs.

“It sometimes causes confusion because people wonder why we don’t always wear it,” Paluka said. “But we don’t want to needlessly use it.”

Crews are “liberal,” however, in how often they wear the gear on emergency calls, he said. Extra gear include N95 masks, face shields, medical gowns and taped gloves.

The use-only-when-needed policy has allowed EMSA to maintain adequate supplies of PPE while other cities have suffered shortages, Paluka said. A North Carolina ambulance service, for example, recently reported that some employees were working 12-hour shifts doing nothing but searching for PPE supplies to purchase.

Meanwhile, several EMSA workers have self-quarantined after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus, Paluka said.

One part-time medic has tested positive but apparently contracted the disease while off-duty and has not worked any EMSA shifts since, Paluka said.

On average, EMSA has been responding to about 20 fewer calls per day since the Tulsa shutdown began last month, he said.

“Presumably it’s because people are staying home,” leading to fewer accidents and injuries, Paluka said.

