Mayor Bynum talks about steps taken by the city to battle COVID-19

Tulsa officials spoke Friday afternoon on local COVID-19 response.

Tulsa Health Department has confirmed 390 COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County; 109 have recovered and 22 have died, the city said in a release. 

A Safer at Home Order remains in place for every Tulsan, prohibiting public events, private events and social gatherings through April 30.  

TEDC has received 244 applications for the Business Resilience & Recovery Fund; the city has approved 15 applications, awarding $655,000 to local small businesses employing 193 Tulsans. 

