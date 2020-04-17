Tulsa officials spoke Friday afternoon on local COVID-19 response.
The video in full can be streamed via Facebook:
Tulsa Health Department has confirmed 390 COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County; 109 have recovered and 22 have died, the city said in a release.
A Safer at Home Order remains in place for every Tulsan, prohibiting public events, private events and social gatherings through April 30.
TEDC has received 244 applications for the Business Resilience & Recovery Fund; the city has approved 15 applications, awarding $655,000 to local small businesses employing 193 Tulsans.
