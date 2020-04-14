Tulsa-based Major League Fishing announced Tuesday it will bring home its Bass Pro Tour Championship event, REDCREST, to Tulsa and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees next year on Feb. 23-27.
This is the first event of its kind to return to Tulsa since the 2016 Bassmaster Classic, and it likely will feature many of the same top anglers.
The catch-and-release competition will launch at Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility in Grove.
The top 30 competitors from the 2020 Bass Pro Tour season compete in the championship for the REDCREST title and a $300,000 top prize. It will feature a consumer Outdoor Sports show in River Spirit Expo and Expo Square Feb. 26-28 with top industry manufacturers and pro anglers.
The five-day tournament will include 50 hours of live-streamed coverage online and 11 hours of programming for Discovery and CBS, plus 100 hours of re-aired programming on Sportsman Channel and CBS Sports, the organization noted in a Tuesday news release.
“We’re thrilled to bring our premiere event and the top 80 Pro anglers in the world to our hometown, Tulsa,” Jim Wilburn, president and CEO of Major League Fishing, noted in the statement. “Northeastern Oklahoma offers exceptional bass fishing as well as a central location for our fans from across the country to gather and celebrate the best in competitive bass fishing. We look forward to showcasing Tulsa to the world in over 60 hours of live and linear broadcasts.”
Major League Fishing partnered with VisitTulsa and the Tulsa Sports Commission, divisions of Tulsa Regional Tourism, to host REDCREST 2021.
“We are excited to announce that Tulsa was selected as the host city for REDCREST, the MLF Bass Pro Tour Championship,” said Ray Hoyt, president, Tulsa Regional Tourism. “Hosting clearly has a huge economic impact for Tulsa. Luring in thousands of fishing fans from across the U.S., Tulsa will create a significant boost to our hotels, restaurants and shops, as well as taxes that will benefit Tulsans regionally. We’re honored to partner with the great team at Major League Fishing and look forward to showing attendees and viewers alike all that Tulsa has to offer.”
The eight-stage 2020 Bass Pro Tour, originally scheduled February through July 2020, was paused through April in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. MLF leadership stated the organization is monitoring the national situation and will follow the advice of medical and Public Health officials to resume the 2020 Bass Pro Tour season as soon as safely possible.
“As our nation shelters to protect our neighbors and our families from this unprecedented situation, we find comfort knowing that we have the 2021 REDCREST to look forward to,” MLF co-founder Boyd Duckett said. “Fishing is inherently a socially distancing sport and, with proper precautions, can be at the forefront of our nation’s economic recovery.”
“We are excited to welcome Major League Fishing to Tulsa,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “At a time when our tourism industry, and those around the world, are struggling, this news is a welcome reminder that our community will bounce back quickly as a visitor and event destination.”
The three-day outdoor sports consumer expo will feature meet-and-greets and seminars from MLF pros and other celebrity guests, as well as the latest in outdoor gear with top fishing, hunting, boating and consumer brands showcased, according to the announcement.
For the first time in such an event, the Sunday expo celebration will not only feature the full field of 30 REDCREST anglers but the newly crowned champion, as well.
MLF Pro Edwin Evers of Talala, who was the 2016 Bassmaster Classic at Tulsa, was winner of the inaugural 2020 REDCREST held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, in August 2019.