The world's top anglers are returning to Tulsa and Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, but this time with a new format and as a central feature of a community-wide effort to create an event-filled weekend.
The REDCREST, Tulsa-based Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour championship, will be a hometown event, the organization announced Tuesday at time wanting for good news for tourism and the local economy.
“We are excited to welcome Major League Fishing to Tulsa,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum commented with the announcement. “At a time when our tourism industry, and those around the world, are struggling, this news is a welcome reminder that our community will bounce back quickly as a visitor and event destination.”
The championship, the crowning event for a tour that features the top 30 of a field of 80 of the world’s best-known anglers, will take place Feb. 23-27, 2021 on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees with a corresponding Expo running Feb. 26-28 at the River Spirit Expo in Tulsa, MLF announced Tuesday.
The REDCREST is a different kind of event than what Tulsan’s might remember from the 2013 and 2016 Bassmaster Classic events. Although it is bass fishing, it is a different kind of competition and the expo comes with a new concept as well.
“Always, it was going to be Tulsa. It was the only place I was going to settle for,” said Jim Wilburn, Major League Fishing president and CEO. “For the first big expo, Tulsa has proven itself as a bass fishing mecca.”
“Good news is few and far between right now, but for this we’ve always been looking to the horizon and we’re always selling the future and that’s more important now than ever,” said Ray Hoyt, senior vice president of regional tourism at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. He estimated the event would bring a boost of “$2 to $3 million plus” to the community.
“Hosting clearly has a huge economic impact for Tulsa. Luring in thousands of fishing fans from across the U.S. will create a significant boost to our hotels, restaurants and shops, as well as taxes that will benefit Tulsans regionally,” he said.
As the host city for the first large REDCREST Expo, Tulsa has a chance to set an early standard and create a relationship for return events, Hoyt said.
Where the Bassmaster Classic had an arena atmosphere with live bass weighed in on the BOK Center stage and an expo at Convention Center, the MLF tour is a catch-and-release format with intense television and online media exposure from Grand Lake. The outdoors expo will appeal to broader interests than fishing and an effort is underway to coordinate an community wide event filled weekend that will keep travelers in town, Hoyt said.
Wilburn said the event center at Expo Square is larger and better suited for the event than the Convention Center.
“We’ve got some great plans for that lower level,” he said.
Perhaps no one knows the difference in the events better than pro angler Edwin Evers of Talala, who is the 2016 Bassmaster Classic champion and who is 2019 REDCREST champion from the event held last August in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
“I don’t really want to compare the two because it’s so different,” he said. “This is really new. It will be the first REDCREST with a big expo.”
Evers said he is excited by the event for a reason more specific to anglers—the catch-and-release format.
“You don’t have to worry about keeping those fish alive for that trip back to Tulsa,” he said. “The fish will be put right back in the water and that really protects them and protects the lake for future generations.”
Key to the Tulsa event will be the competition’s conclusion on Saturday and the expo running through Sunday. With 50 anglers on-hand for meet-n-greets and seminars the first two days, the final day will be "a celebration," Wilburn said. All 80 top anglers, including the new champion, will attend Sunday’s event. The move is a first for bass competitions, he said.
“I think that’s going to make it a really neat event. Usually you don’t get to do that because you’re on the water competing,” Evers said. “With all 80 anglers there for the final day, that’s a great opportunity for the fans to meet everybody.”
The five-day tournament will include 50 hours of live-streamed coverage online at MLFNOW! And MyOutdoor TV and result in 11 hours of television programming to air on Discovery and CBS Network, plus 100 hours of re-aired programming on Sportsman Channel and CBS Sports.
Major League Fishing’s ties to Outdoor Sportsman Group brings the possibility that other outdoor adventure celebrities will make appearances, Wilburn said. While it is premature to drop any names of outdoors celebrities the expo will be designed to draw broad interests from various outdoors interests, he said.
“One of the reasons MLF was born was we wanted to expand the footprint of anglers,” Wilburn said. “We want to grow the sport of competitive fishing... and our format appeals to a broader audience.”