Samuel Field Phillips Daniel Jr., a top Tulsa attorney with 60 years of experience in family law, died Sunday. He was 86.
A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
Daniel, an Air Force veteran with service between 1955 and 1957, was well known in many areas, from duck hunting blinds across the country to Tulsa’s Summit Club to the St. John Fitness Center, Tulsa Ballet and the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
A graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Oklahoma, he practiced law for six years in Tulsa before joining Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson as a partner 54 years ago.
He never considered retirement. In a 2014 Tulsa World interview, he said: “That will take care of itself. What’s the saying? … ‘To keep on going you’ve got to keep on going.’”
Daniel had another common saying for other attorneys when they were having a bad day or had a bad case, said a fellow partner at the practice, S. Douglas Dodd.
“He would always say, ‘just remember, a good sailor never sailed a smooth sea,’” Dodd said.
“If he wasn’t ill or out hunting — and he wasn’t ill very often — he was here virtually every day until the past couple weeks,” Dodd said.
Mentoring young attorneys was one of his favorite things, Dodd said, as he recalled his own time as a new attorney almost four decades ago.
“He helped train all our new lawyers,” Dodd said. “I spent my first five years here working with Sam. … That was an experience I would not trade for anything. He made good lawyers out of brand new lawyers.”
Daniel also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa.
Daniel was one of the several co-counsels in Cities Service Co. vs. Gulf Oil Corp., which reportedly landed the largest money judgment ever awarded in Oklahoma, $742.3 million.
He represented clients in a broad range of civil and business litigation but specialized in family law. He received numerous awards but was especially proud of his recognition as a Fellow of the American College of Trail Lawyers and as a Certified Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, Dodd said.
“Sam was well thought of enough, or feared enough, people would occasionally retain him just to make sure their spouse couldn’t retain him at a later date if anything happened,” Dodd said.
Work was serious, but Daniel loved a joke or prank, he said.
“You could mention any word, phrase, and it would trigger a joke. He had an encyclopedic mind for jokes and would tell them at the drop of a hat,” he said.
Outdoors pursuits and conservation, especially waterfowl hunting, were passions.
He hunted waterfowl from Africa to Alaska and amassed a taxidermy collection to represent every species of North American waterfowl that could be legally hunted — save one, the King Eider, which lives in remote areas off the Alaska coast.
Daniel created a book titled “The Last Duck” for his family and friends with a photo of each duck and the stories behind them. His collection is on permanent display in the bunkhouse at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve.
He served as a trustee, president or director of several nonprofit organizations, including NatureWorks, the Oklahoma Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, Woolaroc Museum and the Tulsa Ballet.
In 2013, NatureWorks recognized him with its Conservation Stewardship Award and erected a bronze monument in his honor titled “Coyote Pups Singing Lesson” at Ninth and Main streets in Jenks.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Daniel; three sons; two stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity or to Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.