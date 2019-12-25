A proposal that could charge entrance fees and gate the entrance to Lake Tenkiller State Park drew worries that illustrate challenges the state may face as it moves to create a new fee system that could launch as early as next spring.
Greater Tenkiller Area Association President John Ellis penned a letter to Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Jerry Winchester and posted it on the group’s Facebook page with encouragement to other concerned members to contact area legislators.
Among a list of modifications eyed for state parks issued Oct. 30, Tourism and Recreation noted that at the state’s 33 parks, with a total 117 park entrances, 52 could begin charging an entry fee that might fall in the neighborhood of $8-12. The list noted a comprehensive list of sites was still in the making but that it likely would include Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Lake Thunderbird, Sequoyah, Lake Eufaula and Tenkiller.
Currently only one of the state’s parks charges an entrance fee, and Oklahoma is one of few states where almost all access comes without charge. Cost to enter Natural Falls State Park at West Siloam Springs is $5 per vehicle and several others charge day-use fees for specific features within the parks, such as the dunes at Little Sahara State Park.
“They haven’t said anything about what kinds of considerations they would give to residents who are affected, both inside or outside the parks,” Ellis said. “There hasn’t been a lot I’m aware of put out by the department, other than the little bit you can read in the press.”
Entrance fees could result in closing a restaurant inside the park, which is a concessionaire that pays its own way, he said.
“If you have to pay $8 or $12 just to get to it why would you go there when you can just go to a restaurant down the road for free?” he said. “Not knowing exactly what they had in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to give them some of our thoughts and concerns about what impacts of charging fees at the main entrances to Tenkiller would have. We particularly focused on the businesses in the park that are privately owned, a marina, the restaurant and a dive shop.
“Plus, there are five residences on the north border of the park whose only access to their house is park roads.”
Other residents of the area have for decades used park roads like any other rural roads of the area. For many locals, if they have to drive around the park instead of through it, it could add 8 miles or more to daily commutes, he said.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said the department welcomes all correspondence on the proposed changes and that a more formal public process will take shape in the first quarter of the year. In the meantime, “people can pick up the phone and call us,” he said.
“We’re still working on what that process is going to be and we will be sure to listen to input from people who live near and use our parks,” he said. “Clearly, we will have a process for that.”
Department of Commerce spokeswoman Leslie Blair noted via email that park businesses are being taken into consideration as plans are drafted.
“The point of the entry fees is not to make it more difficult for those who do business in the parks. The concessionaires in the Parks help bring in revenue that helps our bottom line,” she wrote.
“There will be entrance fees for certain areas of parks, but we are committed to providing access for the public. State Parks are often the only point of public access to lakes. There will still be areas for the public to enjoy free of charge. We are still working on the comprehensive plan and hope to roll it out sometime in the next couple of months.”
Pinnell emphasized that the fees are only a part of the state’s drive to improve Oklahoma’s state parks and make them higher ranked nationally.
Attorneys with the Department of Tourism and the Attorney General’s Office are working to re-purpose a $9 million bond to make improvements in parks statewide rather than build a new headquarters.
“We’re not building a new government building. We can better utilize those dollars,” he said.
“We’re well aware that we’re not going to accomplish everything by increasing the entrance fee,” Pinnell said. “The bottom line is not only getting them back up to speed but making them Top-10 parks nationally.”