Tulsa Police announced Friday that officers will be focused on red and yellow traffic light enforcement during November.
Traffic and motorcycle officers will be randomly monitoring major intersections in the city in an effort to crack down on the violations, which are a leading cause of severe and fatal crashes, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Tulsa's traffic code requires cars moving through an intersection on a yellow light to be out of the intersection before the light turns red, and cars must stop for a red light before rolling into a crosswalk or intersection.
No warnings will be issued for the violations during the heightened enforcement.
A red light violation citation carries a $250 fine, and a yellow light violation citation carries a $200 fine.
Red light violations are a leading cause of injury collisions in intersections, the release states.
The focus of the enforcement will primarily be on the most dangerous intersections and along major commercial corridors.