The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the first death at the Tulsa Municipal Jail since it opened in 2018.
Tulsa police Lt. Shane Tuell said a 46-year-old female was found unresponsive in her cell shortly after an 8:30 a.m. check on Monday. She was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, had been in the jail since turning herself in on a misdemeanor second-degree larceny warrant on Thursday, Tuell said.
The woman reportedly complained of not feeling well when she turned herself in, but Tuell said EMSA paramedics checked and cleared her the same day.
Tuell said the woman wasn't involved in any altercations or other incidents in her four days in the jail, and it's not immediately clear what caused her death.
The department's homicide unit will investigate the death concurrent with the state medical examiner's office, Tuell said.