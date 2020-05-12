2020-05-13 ne-fatalfolo p1

Police said a car fleeing a beer theft struck this pickup on 51st Street near Harvard Avenue about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The pickup driver had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, but a woman and a child in the car were killed. 

 By Kelsy Schlotthauer Tulsa World

Tulsa police identified two people — a woman and a child — who were killed in a crash on 51st Street on Monday afternoon.

Nicole Underwood, 33, and Troyanna Lane, 2, were passengers in the car that struck a pickup truck exiting Interstate 44 in the 3600 block of East 51st Street about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Underwood reportedly died at the scene, and the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police had said Monday that the child was an infant.

The car’s driver, whose name was not released Tuesday evening, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said at the scene Monday. He reportedly had run at least one red light at 51st and Hudson Avenue while fleeing from a beer theft in the 7600 block of East 61st Street, police said.

The pickup driver was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

