Tulsa police identified two people — a woman and a child — who were killed in a crash on 51st Street on Monday afternoon.
Nicole Underwood, 33, and Troyanna Lane, 2, were passengers in the car that struck a pickup truck exiting Interstate 44 in the 3600 block of East 51st Street about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Underwood reportedly died at the scene, and the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police had said Monday that the child was an infant.
The car’s driver, whose name was not released Tuesday evening, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said at the scene Monday. He reportedly had run at least one red light at 51st and Hudson Avenue while fleeing from a beer theft in the 7600 block of East 61st Street, police said.
The pickup driver was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.