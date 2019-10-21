Tulsa Public Schools has released a report detailing the community feedback collected during a series of public meetings in addition to an online survey involving the 2020-21 budget redesign.
Officials hosted 11 community engagement meetings through September and October and created the survey to hear from stakeholders about how the district should slash $20 million from next year's budget.
The report released on Monday reflects responses from 5,773 individuals who completed the survey and 847 people who reportedly attended the meetings.
Tulsans consistently named teacher compensation, class sizes and supports for social emotional learning and behavior as their most valued areas to invest in. They also indicated they were most willing to make budget reductions related to student transportation and bell times, teacher leadership opportunities, building utilization and central office services.
In the meetings and survey, participants were provided lists of programs and services and asked to select the five they value most.
They also developed a hypothetical plan to save $20 by selecting investments with random values attached to them. For example, decreasing access to athletic programs was worth $1, while reducing central office services saved $2. The goal of this exercise reportedly was to highlight some of the complex choices that lie ahead.
The three largest groups that responded to the survey were parents at 32%, teachers at 21% and students at 17%. For the question about the most valued programs and services, 46% of survey-takers listed teacher compensation as a top choice and 41% selected class sizes. Only 4% chose bell times, while 6% picked out-of-school-time learning and central office services.
For the exercise involving the $20 savings plan, 46% of survey-takers chose to change bell times, and 44% chose to reduce teacher leadership roles and building utilization. Reducing the central office was the fourth most popular choice at 43%.
Increasing class sizes and reducing teacher compensation were the least popular choices among survey-takers.
Among those who attended the meetings, the top choices for most valued programs and services were maintaining behavioral and emotional supports at 31%, ensuring students have high-quality academic materials and assessments at 26%, maintaining current the current teacher-to-student ratio at 24% and increasing teacher pay at 23%. The bottom choices were keeping bell schedules the same at 3% and maintaining training to help teachers train teachers at 6%.
Meeting participants prioritized reducing the number of teacher coaches at 31%, reducing central office services at 29% and changing bell schedules to to reduce transportation costs at 29%. They least prioritized increasing class sizes and reducing the number of staff in schools.
The community feedback report also lists the results of how people answered questions about their biggest hopes for TPS and what concerns they have about the budget challenges.
The most prominent responses about their hopes for the district involved ensuring students have the best quality education and are prepared for post-secondary opportunities at 25%, improving services for students for students and families at 17%, teacher support at 14% and increased special programs, enrichment courses and extracurriculars at 14%.
Participants' biggest concerns were loss of service at 22%, increased class sizes at 20%, declining enrollment at 19%, teacher morale at 18% and student academic standards at 18%.
The next phases of the budget redesign process will continue through mid-December and include workshops involving select stakeholders as well as three meetings with the Budget Advisory Committee.
TPS will host a second series of community-wide meetings on Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 before proposing a modified budget to the school board in January. The new budget would be implemented in 2020-21.