All lanes of Interstate 244 are closed between U.S. 169 and Interstate 44 in east Tulsa this Friday night, and west of that closure, all I-244 traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramps at Sheridan Road and then back onto the highway.
The closures, which are causing significant traffic backups on I-244, are due to a bridge rehabilitation project that is scheduled for overall completion by early summer.
Related closures at this time are:
• North and southbound Sheridan Road is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the I-244 junction until further notice.
• The eastbound and westbound I-244 off-ramps to Sheridan Road are closed until further notice.
• Northbound Garnett Road is narrowed to one lane at the I-244 junction until further notice.
• All lanes of southbound Garnett Road are closed at the I-244 junction until further notice.
• Eastbound and westbound I-244 is narrowed to one lane at Sheridan Road, with traffic detoured to the ramps from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge deck removal. Significant delays can be expected in this corridor.
• All lanes of Sheridan and Garnett will be closed at the I-244 junction from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
• All lanes of eastbound I-244 are closed at the U.S. 169 junction and detoured to southbound U.S. 169 to eastbound I-44, and all lanes of westbound I-244 are closed at the I-44 junction (eastern split) and detoured to westbound I-44 to northbound U.S. 169 for access to westbound I 244 from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge deck removal at Garnett Road; plan extra travel time for this detour route.