A train struck an apparently abandoned ATV on a railroad track near downtown Tulsa on Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Seventh Street and the Newblock Park Trail just west of the Inner Dispersal Loop. A Tulsa police officer said the all-terrain vehicle had become high-centered on the tracks.
The train struck the vehicle and pushed it about 400 yards. The ATV was still running and was missing a front wheel when officers found it.
Its rider apparently had abandoned the vehicle after it became stuck and walked away from the railroad. Officers had not located the rider Tuesday night.