A successful water science education program that flowed through Tulsa classrooms the past nine years now is having its debut at a brewpub.
Trout in the Classroom, meet Trout in the Taproom.
Heirloom Brewery co-owner Jake Miller is the proud purveyor of a 55-gallon tank holding more than 100 recently hatched rainbow trout that soon will be subjects of brewery tours.
The idea is the result of some urging by taproom manager Jessica Hermann, who hatched the idea while attending a fly-fishing class sponsored by the local Trout Unlimited Chapter 420.
The idea already caught the interest of the international Trout Unlimited organization, according to Scott Hood, a trustee and former local Chapter 420 president.
“They’re definitely excited by the idea and watching how it turns out,” Hood said.
“That’s great; no pressure,” Miller joked. “It’s kind of a crazy thing.”
Hermann learned about the Trout in the Classroom project during her fishing seminar and the more she talked about adapting it to the brewery experience, the more it started hitting all the right notes, especially for a brewery that focuses on lagers, Miller said.
Full disclosure, Miller also joined the board of directors of the local Trout Unlimited club last week. Ways to interest people in Trout Unlimited will undoubtedly ensue but there is a bigger message in play, he said.
“It’s all about the water,” he said. “If you brew (a lager) the way the Germans do, it’s extremely delicate and it’s very revealing of where your water is at,” he said. “The whole idea is bringing this perfect balance between grains and hops, but if your water profile sucks it will be absolutely apparent.”
Balance in nature, water quality and conservation of resources, making sure your water sources are pure and healthy for drinking and for wildlife — it all fits, he said.
The message is not unlike the one Trout Unlimited takes into schools, Hood said.
This year about 4,000 eggs went out to 13 tanks among 12 schools in the Tulsa area. The program has students raise the trout to fingerling size to then be released in the Lower Illinois River in April and May.
They start with clean water and eggs, but the fish hatch, grow, eat, pee and poop and the students face all the challenges of keeping the water in the 55-gallon tank healthy for the fish as they grow. Lessons in biology, chemistry, math and conservation ensue.
Some of those first junior high students who experienced Trout in the Classroom now are over 21 and likely could enjoy this second phase in Tulsa, Hood said.
Continually reaching out to younger audiences with exposure to wildlife, the outdoors and conservation is a Trout Unlimited mission, Hood added with a mention that meetings too often are made up of “gray-haired, old guys.”
Miller said he’s entertaining the idea of a fundraiser this spring, selling chances for brewery customers to adopt a trout they can personally release at the river just like the school kids.
At the pub lessons won’t come with homework but the intent is to make the aquarium a part of brewery tours that will begin the week of Dec. 14, Miller said.
“The more I kinda thought about it, the more I got excited about this idea of incorporating this into the tour,” he said. “Everyone loves to take tours of breweries.”
Heirloom co-owner Melissa French created an interactive trout lifecycle display for the tank people can enjoy at any time, he said.
“It pretty much allows you to give yourself a self-guided trout tour whenever you’d like,” he said.
Trout Unlimited member and fly-fishing instructor Kelly Brown (the one who taught the seminar attended by Hermann) made a display that discusses how people can get involved with conservation and trout fishing, he added.
“We’ll talk about the life cycle of the trout but this is also about all the issues facing our local streams and rivers ... It’s trying to bring together that idea that clean water is needed for good beer and also for recreation and for wildlife,” Miller said.
A Facebook post showing the fish and the tank Tuesday has been one of the most interactive posts ever for the pub and Miller said he was encouraged by that.
“Beer is awesome but this actually is the reason why we do this. We’ve wanted to be more of a ‘PhilanthroPub’ from the beginning, we’re not about selling beer with no purpose so an opportunity like this being well-received is great,” he said.