President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20 and continuing.
Oklahoma was among all 50 states named in the declaration.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Oklahoma impacted by COVID-19, according to a White House news release.
Pete Gaynor, administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency, named George A. Robinson as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments, the release said.