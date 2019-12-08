What goes on inside the heads of college students?
The question has baffled parents, professors and university administrators for centuries. And as the only psychiatrist leading a major university, it is a matter of particular interest to University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy.
That is why Clancy was named to a National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine committee studying college students’ mental health, substance abuse and well-being, and why he will be making a presentation to the committee this week in Washington.
Clancy said last week that interest in substance abuse and mental health among young adults is growing, in large part because of its impact on workforce development and innovation.
“We’re seeing this at TU as well,” Clancy said. “The increase in requests for additional mental health and substance abuse services has gone up. Part of that is good, because the stigma around mental illness has improved a little bit and people are asking for help.
“The bad of it is ... are the absolute numbers of people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse going up on campus? And it appears to be.”
Clancy said many forms of mental illness and addiction begin to show themselves in the late teens and early 20s, when the brain is going through a process known as “pruning.”
This process shapes the way individuals’ brains work for the rest of their lives.
Clancy said he will review some national trends and data and tell the committee about steps TU’s faculty and administration have taken to help students cope with these transitional years.
These include summer “bridge” math and chemistry programs for entering freshmen; a first-semester “resiliency” course that teaches new students how to deal with stress and anxiety; sexual assault prevention; and special attention to first-generation students.
“Our students come from incredibly varied backgrounds,” Clancy said. “Some are not starting at the greatest place.”
Nationally, though, there is some criticism that college students are being coddled instead of learning from their own successes and failures.
Clancy disagreed.
“It’s our obligation as a university to help students succeed, graduate in four years and move on to the next stage in their life,” he said. “This is a responsible thing for a university to do.”