George Christopoulos didn’t set a Tulsa record for the fame; in fact, he didn’t know there was a record to be set off the basketball court.
A redshirt freshman on the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team, Christopoulos logged more rides on Lime scooters than any of his teammates, friends on campus or anyone else in Tulsa.
“It’s a student thing I’ll say; you see a lot of people riding around campus,” Christopoulos said. “But I would never have noticed.
“I never just did it for the stats, honestly. I used it because it really helped me.”
Christopoulos’ first ride came when running late for a class a year ago, but he logged 628 rides since Lime scooters launched in Tulsa last October. He estimates the scooters have since replaced his car for 85% of the trips he makes and he has even ridden them when he has gone home to Greece.
To class, the grocery store off campus or a ride to the Gathering Place, Christopoulos gets around on Lime. Alex Youn, a spokesman for Lime, said in an email that Christopoulos’ 628 trips are part of more than 500,000 in Tulsa and more than 100 million worldwide.
Youn said Tulsa riders have logged more than 562,000 miles, with the most popular destinations being the Blue Dome District, the Gathering Place and Guthrie Green. The median ride reportedly lasted 8 minutes.
A year of ride-sharing scooters led to proposed rules from the city of Tulsa on age limits, how many could ride a scooter at once and where riders could take the sidewalk.
Although the city decided against an age limit, scooter companies Lime and Bird, along with local bike-sharing program This Machine, require users to be 18 years old. Nick Doctor, Tulsa’s chief of community development and policy, told city councilors Oct. 23 the city had to drop its age requirement because it would have also applied to bike riders or non-electric scooters. Other regulations passed a vote at City Council on Wednesday.
Tulsa has its share of faithful riders like Christopoulos, but don’t go calling him “scooter” anytime soon. He said he would never have guessed his frequent-rider status in the city.
“I would not have known if they did not call me,” Christopoulos said. “I was just using it because I really need it. I’m getting to class fast and I don’t have to worry about time.”
Featured video