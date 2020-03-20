...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 1:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.81 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE RISING
TO NEAR 28.9 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS MAY KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER
VEGETATION.
&&
Angela Buthod, a senior at the University of Tulsa, is comforted by her mother Robin Heim-Buthod, as she moves out of a dormitory Friday, March 20, 2020. Students at TU were told to move out due to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Stephanie Ragsdale loads her daughter Alexis' items into her car as resident students at the University of Tulsa move out due to the national outbreak of COVID-19 Friday, March 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Senior Mariah Pardo of League City, Texas, hands items down to her father Ben as she moves out of her apartment on the campus of the University of Tulsa due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Friday, March 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alexis Ragsdale, a University of Tulsa freshman, strips her bedding as she packs up her dorm room to move out due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Friday, March 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Driving back from spring break on Padre Island, off the southern coast of Texas, Alexis Ragsdale received an urgent email from the University of Tulsa.
Students had exactly 29 hours and 17 minutes to move their belonging off campus.
Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, students would have only restricted access to dormitories and student apartments, according to Thursday’s email, leaving students scrambling to move out as quickly as possible. Or, if they weren’t able to get back to Tulsa in time, students could only wonder how long it will be before they can get their stuff.
“I was coming back anyway,” said Ragsdale, a freshman from Jenks. “But I know a lot of people aren’t going to be here in time.”
TU will make arrangements with students who need to retrieve belongings and those who need a waiver to remain in campus housing, officials said.
As part of the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown, the university had already announced before spring break that all courses would be online-only when classes resume Monday. But students had expected to be able to remain in the dorms.
Social distancing, however, would prove impossible in such close quarters, the university said this week when it announced only virtual classes will be offered through the end of the semester.
Biology senior Angela Buthod rushed back from Arkansas and was racing the clock Friday to load a small moving van. Her fiancee, also a TU senior, has a job lined up in May, making it impractical for the couple to come back later to retrieve their belongings.
“It could have been handled better,” Buthod said. “We were told our stuff would be fine here, and then all of a sudden we’re told to ‘come get your stuff, now.’ It wasn’t enough warning.”
TU will send student information on room and board refunds by April 6, officials said. And the school will decide by April 1 how to handle commencement.
Chemical engineering senior Mariah Pardo doesn’t expect her family ever to get to watch her walk across stage to receive the diploma that she will earn in May. Not surprised to get the email about moving out, she rushed back from her hometown in Texas to get her belongings and say goodbye to TU.
“It’s not how I wanted things to end,” Pardo said. “But I assumed it was to happen because everything else is shutting down. We’ll just have to make the most of it.”
Padre Island seemed as crowded as ever when spring break began, said Ragsdale, who had expected to spend the break with the TU rowing crew. The team had boarded a bus to head toward a competition in Tennessee when word came that the season was canceled, so they unloaded the bus and Ragsdale headed south with friends instead.
“At first,” she said, “everybody was at the beach and saying they weren’t going to let the coronavirus ruin everything.”
By the middle of the week, however, Padre was canceling concerts and the crowd thinned out as activities came to a standstill, she said.
“It’s kind of a scary with everything happening so quickly,” she said.
Packing her dorm room Friday “put everything in perspective,” she said. “It makes everything feel very real now.”
